Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

NASA lub Psyche Lub Hom Phiaj ncua qeeb vim huab cua phem

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 12, 2023
NASA lub Psyche Lub Hom Phiaj ncua qeeb vim huab cua phem

NASA’s billion-dollar Psyche mission has been postponed to October 13 due to unfavorable weather conditions at the launch site. Originally scheduled for October 12, the liftoff of the Falcon Heavy rocket has been delayed by a day amidst increasingly bleak weather predictions.

The Psyche mission aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid 16 Psyche, located in the outer part of the main asteroid belt. To reach its destination, the spacecraft will employ a combination of electric propulsion and orbital mechanics. The launch must occur before October 25, with only one specific time slot available each day. NASA has identified tomorrow at 1419 UTC as a potential launch time.

The journey to the asteroid will take approximately six years, including a Mars gravity assist in May 2026. Scientists anticipate that the mission will conclude in 2031, providing valuable data about the origins of 16 Psyche. One hypothesis suggests that the asteroid could be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, similar to Earth’s.

The delays in the Psyche mission have had consequences beyond rescheduling. The Janus mission, originally planned to accompany Psyche, has been canceled due to trajectory changes caused by the delays. Additionally, SpaceX had to push back a Starlink mission to accommodate the upcoming launch.

The exploration of Psyche offers a unique opportunity to gain insights into the formation of terrestrial planets and the history of cosmic collisions and accretion. Despite the setbacks, scientists and engineers remain hopeful that the mission will soon embark on its journey to uncover the mysteries of 16 Psyche.

Qhov chaw:
– Article: NASA’s Psyche Mission Delayed to Friday Due to Bad Weather – Flooding? Dampness? Nope, drought • The Register
– Image: NASA’s Psyche Mission Delayed Until 2023 Due to Technical Challenges – NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Science

Cov poj niam nyiam lub cev muaj zog hauv kev sib raug zoo luv luv, tab sis kev lom zem rau kev ua tiav ntev

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Phau Ntawv Qhia Saib Xyuas Kev Nyab Xeeb thiab Yees Duab Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Satellites nyob rau hauv qhov chaw: Kev hem thawj rau xov tooj cua Astronomy thiab peb kev sib txuas rau Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Cov poj niam nyiam lub cev muaj zog hauv kev sib raug zoo luv luv, tab sis kev lom zem rau kev ua tiav ntev

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Phau Ntawv Qhia Saib Xyuas Kev Nyab Xeeb thiab Yees Duab Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Satellites nyob rau hauv qhov chaw: Kev hem thawj rau xov tooj cua Astronomy thiab peb kev sib txuas rau Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence Siv los ntsuas qhov kev ntxhov siab nyob rau hauv Soybeans raug Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments