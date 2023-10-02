Lub neej hauv nroog

Retired NASA Xov tooj cua Telescope los kawm Sunspots Thaum Lub Ib Hlis Ntuj Hnub Ci

Oct 2, 2023
Retired NASA Xov tooj cua Telescope los kawm Sunspots Thaum Lub Ib Hlis Ntuj Hnub Ci

A retired NASA radio telescope will be used during the upcoming annular solar eclipse on October 14th to study the effects of the moon covering sunspots. This project, known as Solar Patrol, is a part of the citizen science program and will serve as a trial run for a larger experiment during the total solar eclipse on April 8th next year. The telescope, called the Goldstone Apple Valley Radio Telescope (GAVRT), was previously used by NASA to study deep space. It is now being operated by students remotely for various scientific studies, including mapping the sun at radio wavelengths.

During the eclipses, GAVRT will observe the sun’s inner corona to study active regions and sunspots. Sunspots are disturbances in the sun’s magnetic field that can be seen as dark spots on its surface. The radio telescope will focus on studying these active regions as the moon passes over them. By analyzing the radio emissions at different frequencies, the researchers will be able to measure the magnetic field in the sun’s layers above the sunspots.

While GAVRT will not be able to capture visually appealing images, it will provide valuable data on the behavior of sunspots during the eclipses. As the moon covers different portions of the sunspot over time, the collected power by the antenna will decrease. This will allow scientists to analyze the sunspots in high resolution detail and observe any changes in the radio emissions from the active regions.

The success of the project depends on the presence of sunspots during the eclipses and the geometry of their interaction with the moon. Although the eclipses themselves will not be total or annular, the specific conditions will determine whether the radio telescope can gather the necessary data.

Overall, this project demonstrates the potential of retired NASA equipment being repurposed for scientific research and the value of citizen science initiatives in expanding our knowledge of the cosmos.

