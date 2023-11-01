Cov ntaub ntawv sau los ntawm NASA's Juno lub hom phiaj tau tshaj tawm tias muaj cov ntxhia ntsev thiab cov organic sib txuas rau saum npoo ntawm Jupiter lub hli Ganymede. Lub Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer, nyob rau hauv lub dav hlau, tau txais cov kev tshawb pom no thaum lub sij hawm ze flyby ntawm lub hli khov. Tshaj tawm nyob rau hauv phau ntawv journal Nature Astronomy, qhov kev tshawb pom no muab kev nkag siab zoo rau Ganymede cov ntsiab lus thiab keeb kwm ntawm nws cov dej hiav txwv loj.
Ganymede, qhov loj tshaj ntawm Jupiter lub hli thiab txawm loj dua lub ntiaj teb Mercury, tau ua ib qho kev txaus siab rau cov kws tshawb fawb vim nws cov dej hiav txwv zais hauv qab cov dej khov. Cov kev soj ntsuam yav dhau los los ntawm NASA's Galileo spacecraft, Hubble Space Telescope, thiab European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope twb hinted ntawm muaj ntsev thiab organics ntawm Ganymede, tab sis qhov kev daws teeb meem ntawm cov kev soj ntsuam no tsis txaus kom paub meej tias lawv muaj tseeb.
Txawm li cas los xij, nrog lub peev xwm daws teeb meem siab ntawm JIRAM, Juno cov kws tshawb fawb tuaj yeem txheeb xyuas cov yam ntxwv tshwj xeeb ntawm cov khoom tsis yog dej-dej, suav nrog hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, thiab tej zaum aliphatic aldehydes. Cov kev tshawb pom no qhia tias Ganymede tej zaum yuav muaj cov ntaub ntawv txias txaus rau condense ammonia thaum nws tsim, thiab cov carbonate ntsev yuav yog cov seem ntawm carbon dioxide-nplua nuj ices.
Cov kev soj ntsuam tau ua thaum lub sij hawm flyby kuj tau qhia tias muaj ntau cov ntsev thiab cov organics yog siab tshaj plaws nyob rau hauv qhov tsaus ntuj thiab kaj terrains ntawm latitudes tiv thaiv los ntawm Ganymede lub magnetic teb. Qhov no qhia tau hais tias cov cheeb tsam tiv thaiv, mus txog rau ib tug latitude ntawm 40 degrees, tsis tshua muaj kev cuam tshuam los ntawm lub zog particle bombardment los ntawm Jupiter lub magnetic teb.
Cov kev tshawb pom tshiab no yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev nkag siab txog qhov muaj pes tsawg leeg thiab keeb kwm geological ntawm Ganymede. Nrog kev nce qib tsis tu ncua hauv kev tshawb nrhiav chaw thev naus laus zis, yav tom ntej missions mus rau Jupiter lub hli yuav muab kev nkag siab ntau ntxiv rau nws qhov nyuaj thiab lub peev xwm los txhawb lub neej.
