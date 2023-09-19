NASA's Curiosity Rover ncav cuag Gediz Vallis Ridge, nthuav tawm cov lus qhia txog Mars's Watery yav dhau los

By

Hauv kev ua yeeb yam zoo kawg li, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover tau ua tiav mus txog Gediz Vallis Ridge, thaj chaw ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Liab ntseeg tias muaj cov seem ntawm cov khib nyiab qub qub. Qhov kev ua tiav no muab kev nkag siab zoo rau Mars keeb kwm ntawm dej.

Kwv yees li peb txhiab xyoo dhau los, thaum lub sij hawm ib qho ntawm Mars cov ntu ntub dej, cov khib nyiab ntws thauj cov av nkos thiab pob zeb hauv roob, tsim cov kiv cua zoo li tso nyiaj. Thaum lub sij hawm, Martian cua eroded no deposit rau hauv lub ridge peb pom hnub no. Lub pas dej no tuav cov lus qhia tseem ceeb txog qhov muaj dej ntawm Mars yav dhau los.

Txoj kev mus rau Gediz Vallis Ridge tsis yog tsis muaj kev sib tw. Lub rover tau ntsib "gator-rov qab" pob zeb thiab qhov chaw ntxhab, tab sis tom qab peb qhov kev sim, nws thaum kawg mus txog lub ridge thaum Lub Yim Hli 14. Los ntawm qhov taw tes no, Curiosity tuaj yeem kawm txog thaj chaw uas siv nws txhais caj npab robotic.

Curiosity tau nce Mount Sharp txij li xyoo 2014, nthuav tawm cov pov thawj ntawm cov pas dej qub thiab cov kwj deg ntawm txoj kev. Txhua txheej ntawm lub roob sawv cev rau lub sijhawm sib txawv hauv Martian keeb kwm. Gediz Vallis Ridge, yog ib qho ntawm qhov kawg tsim ntawm lub roob, muab cov duab thaij duab ntawm ib qho ntawm Martian epochs.

Thaum nws ntog 11-hnub ntawm lub roob, Curiosity tau yees duab thiab tshuaj xyuas cov pob zeb tsaus ntuj uas yog los ntawm lwm qhov chaw ntawm Mount Sharp. Cov pob zeb no, qee qhov loj li lub tsheb, tau thauj los ntawm cov khib nyiab ntws, muab lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb los kawm txog cov khoom siv hauv roob siab.

Tsis tas li ntawd, Curiosity lub xub ntiag ntawm lub ridge tso cai rau cov kws tshawb fawb los soj ntsuam qhov tsim ntawm thaj chaw hu ua cov khib nyiab ntws ntxuam. Txawm hais tias cov txheej txheem ntawm lawv cov kev tsim ua tseem yog ib qho kev kawm, cov kws tshawb fawb vam tias kev nkag siab txog cov xwm txheej no ntawm Mars tseem yuav ua rau pom qhov tshwm sim zoo sib xws hauv ntiaj teb.

Lub rover tau ntes 136 cov duab ntawm Gediz Vallis Ridge, uas tau sib sau ua ke rau hauv qhov pom ntawm thaj chaw. Cov kws tshawb fawb tam sim no tab tom tshuaj xyuas cov ntaub ntawv thiab cov duab kos kom paub ntau ntxiv txog Mars cov dej yav dhau los.

Curiosity lub luag haujlwm tom ntej yog nrhiav txoj hauv kev mus rau cov channel saum toj kawg nkaus, qhov chaw tshawb nrhiav ntxiv rau cov dej tsis meej ntawm Mount Sharp yuav tshwm sim.

