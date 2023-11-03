Newly Discovered Mini Moon Orbiting Dinkinesh Asteroid Leaves Scientists Astounded

During a recent flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh by NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, scientists were greeted with an unexpected surprise: a small moon orbiting the asteroid. The spacecraft, currently situated in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars, captured a photograph of Dinkinesh and its diminutive companion when it was approximately 270 miles away. This extraordinary discovery was made possible by the data and images transmitted back to Earth by the spacecraft.

Measuring only half a mile across, Dinkinesh is rather small compared to other asteroids. However, the mini moon accompanying it is even more diminutive, spanning a mere one-tenth of a mile in size. The presence of this mini moon had not been previously detected or anticipated, making it a significant finding for scientists.

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft had been sent past Dinkinesh as a rehearsal for its upcoming mission to investigate larger, more enigmatic asteroids near Jupiter. Launched in 2021, Lucy is slated to reach the first of these Trojan asteroids in 2027, where it will conduct a comprehensive exploration lasting at least six years. Originally planned to investigate seven asteroids, the target list has now expanded to include eleven.

Dinkinesh, which means “you are marvelous” in the Amharic language of Ethiopia, shares its name with Lucy, the 3.2 million-year-old remains of a human ancestor discovered in Ethiopia during the 1970s. The spacecraft was named after Lucy to honor this significant archaeological finding.

The revelation of a mini moon orbiting Dinkinesh has left scientists astounded and further piqued their interest in exploring the mysteries of the asteroid belt. This unexpected discovery serves as a reminder of the countless wonders that still lie waiting to be unraveled in our magnificent universe.

Cov Lus Nug

Q: How far away is Dinkinesh?

A: Dinkinesh is located approximately 300 million miles (480 million kilometers) away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars.

Q: How big is Dinkinesh?

A: Dinkinesh measures barely half a mile (790 meters) in diameter.

Q: How large is the mini moon orbiting Dinkinesh?

A: The mini moon accompanying Dinkinesh is merely one-tenth of a mile (220 meters) in size.

Q: What is the purpose of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft?

A: Lucy was launched in 2021 with the mission to explore asteroids near Jupiter, specifically the Trojan asteroids. The spacecraft is scheduled to conduct a six-year exploration of these celestial objects starting in 2027.

Q: How did Dinkinesh get its name?

A: The name “Dinkinesh” means “you are marvelous” in the Amharic language of Ethiopia. It is also the Amharic name for Lucy, the 3.2 million-year-old remains of a human ancestor discovered in Ethiopia in the 1970s, which is the namesake of the spacecraft.