NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has made an astonishing discovery during its recent flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh. In addition to studying the main asteroid belt beyond Mars, the spacecraft captured a remarkable image revealing a surprise mini moon orbiting Dinkinesh. This unexpected find has left scientists astounded and excited about the potential revelations it may bring.

Dinkinesh, which means “you are marvelous” in the Amharic language of Ethiopia, is a small asteroid measuring barely a half-mile across, or approximately 790 meters. Its little moon, on the other hand, is even smaller, with a size roughly one-tenth of a mile (220 meters). This newfound celestial duo provides a unique opportunity for scientists to study the dynamics and interactions between asteroids and their moons.

NASA’s primary objective with the Lucy mission is to investigate the Trojan asteroids that reside near Jupiter. These asteroids hold great scientific importance, as they are believed to be remnants from early in our solar system’s history. By exploring these mysterious objects, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our planetary system.

The discovery of a mini moon orbiting Dinkinesh serves as a rehearsal for the upcoming encounters with the Trojan asteroids. Lucy, launched in 2021, is set to reach its first Trojan asteroid in 2027 and will spend at least six years studying and analyzing these intriguing celestial bodies. The original target list of seven asteroids has now been expanded to include a total of 11, providing a broader scope for exploration and discovery.

This newfound mini moon holds immense scientific potential, and the data and images obtained by Lucy during its flyby will undoubtedly contribute to a deeper understanding of asteroids and their complex dynamics. Scientists are thrilled by this unexpected find, which adds another fascinating layer to the ongoing exploration of our solar system.

