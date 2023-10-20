Hnub Ci Cuab Yeej Ceeb Toom: Muaj peev xwm rau Hnub Ci Cua daj cua dub tshwm sim

Lub hnub ci cua daj cua dub tsis ntev los no uas tau tshwm sim thaum Lub Kaum Hli 18 tau muab rau peb pom ntawm lub aurora stunning uas tuaj yeem pom thaum lub ntiaj teb raug cuam tshuam los ntawm coronal mass ejection (CME). Txawm li cas los xij, tam sim no muaj qhov ua tau tias CME hnyav dua tuaj yeem mus ncaj nraim rau lub ntiaj teb, muaj peev xwm ua rau muaj zog cua daj cua dub hnub ci hnub no lossis tag kis.

Cov ntaub ntawv no los ntawm NASA lub Hnub Ci thiab Heliospheric Observatory thiab tau soj ntsuam los ntawm qhov chaw huab cua physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov. Skov tau tshaj tawm cov ncauj lus kom ntxaws 5-hnub kev kwv yees rau hnub ci cua daj cua dub lub lim tiam no, qhia txog lub peev xwm rau cov cua daj cua dub rov qab.

Raws li Dr. Skov, muaj 65 feem pua ​​​​ntawm lub hnub ci cua daj cua dub loj hnub no, nrog rau muaj zog muaj peev xwm ntawm cov cua daj cua dub me uas tuaj yeem tsim cov auroras. Tag kis, muaj 50 feem pua ​​​​ntawm lub hnub ci cua daj cua dub loj, uas tuaj yeem ncav cuag G2-chav kawm thiab muaj feem cuam tshuam rau cov satellites me me, xov tooj ntawm tes, thiab cov khoom siv hluav taws xob hauv ntiaj teb.

Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias qhov kev pheej hmoo rau nruab nrab-latitudes kuj qis dua, nrog rau 30 feem pua ​​​​ntawm cov cua daj cua dub hnub no thiab 15 feem pua ​​​​ntawm tag kis. Txawm li cas los xij, tseem yuav tsum tau ceev faj kom muaj kev nyab xeeb ntawm cov khoom siv hluav taws xob.

NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) yog lub satellite uas kawm txog lub hnub thiab nws cov teebmeem ntawm lub hnub ci. Nruab nrog 12 cov cuab yeej tshawb fawb, SOHO ntes cov duab ntawm lub hnub lub corona, ntsuas nws cov teb sib nqus thiab nrawm, thiab saib cov faint corona nyob ib puag ncig nws.

Raws li peb txuas ntxiv saib xyuas cov cua daj cua dub hnub ci no, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau nyob twj ywm tshiab ntawm cov kev kwv yees tshiab kawg thiab ua tib zoo ceev faj yog tias koj nyob hauv thaj chaw uas yuav cuam tshuam los ntawm hnub ci hnyav.

