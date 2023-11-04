Data from Juno Space Probe Reveals Salts and Organics on Ganymede

NASA’s Juno space probe has made a groundbreaking discovery on Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. The probe’s onboard spectrometer, known as JIRAM, detected salts and organic compounds on the moon’s surface during a recent flyby. This finding, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, provides valuable insights into the history and composition of Ganymede.

Ganymede has always intrigued scientists due to its vast ocean hidden beneath an icy exterior. This ocean is believed to hold more water than all of Earth’s surface combined. By analyzing the data collected from Juno’s close encounter with Ganymede, researchers were able to gain a more detailed understanding of the moon’s composition and its evolution throughout the solar system’s history.

The spectrometer revealed the presence of hydrated sodium chloride, sodium carbonate, ammoniated salts such as ammonium chloride and ammonium carbonate, as well as organic compounds. These findings suggest that Ganymede may have accumulated materials cold enough to condense ammonia during its formation. The carbonate salts could be remnants of carbon dioxide-rich ices.

Interestingly, the location of these detections aligns with a theory that suggests the region near Ganymede’s equator is shielded from Jupiter’s powerful magnetic field. This magnetic shield is vital because it prevents the disruption of salt and organic formation on the moon’s surface. The study’s co-author, Scott Bolton, explains that the dark and bright terrains at latitudes protected by the magnetic field showed the greatest abundance of salts and organics. This further supports the idea that these regions represent remnants of a deep ocean brine that reached the frozen surface of Ganymede.

Juno’s mission continues as it prepares for a flyby of Io, another moon of Jupiter known for its volcanic activity. Scientists eagerly await the data that will shed light on Io’s unique characteristics. Although it may take time for the results to be published, these ongoing missions contribute to humanity’s ever-expanding knowledge of our celestial neighbors.

-

Cov Lus Nquag Nug (FAQ)

1. What did Juno’s spectrometer detect on Ganymede’s surface?

Juno’s onboard spectrometer, JIRAM, detected salts and organic compounds on Ganymede’s surface during a flyby. The specific compounds include hydrated sodium chloride, sodium carbonate, ammoniated salts like ammonium chloride and ammonium carbonate, as well as organic compounds.

2. Vim li cas Ganymede thiaj li txaus siab rau cov kws tshawb fawb?

Ganymede is Jupiter’s largest moon and is known to possess a vast ocean beneath its icy exterior. This ocean is believed to contain more water than all of Earth’s surface combined. Exploring Ganymede helps scientists understand the formation and evolution of the moon and provides insights into the possibilities of extraterrestrial life.

3. What is the significance of the magnetic field near Ganymede’s equator?

Ganymede’s equator is shielded from Jupiter’s powerful magnetic field, which is the strongest magnetic field among all the planets in the solar system. This shield protects the formation of salts and organic compounds on Ganymede’s surface. The study’s findings support the theory that the magnetic field plays a crucial role in the moon’s geological processes.

4. What is the next destination for Juno’s mission?

Juno’s next destination is Io, another moon of Jupiter known for its volcanic activity. Juno plans to conduct a flyby of Io in the near future, providing scientists with valuable data to study the moon’s unique characteristics and volcanic processes.