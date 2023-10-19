Cov duab tshiab los ntawm NASA qhia txog Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci hla North America

Ib daim duab tsis ntev los no tso tawm los ntawm NASA qhia txog lub sijhawm zoo kawg thaum ntau lab tus neeg Asmeskas tau pom lub hnub ci dab noj hnub nyob rau lub Kaum Hli 14th. Daim duab, tau ntes los ntawm NASA's EPIC imager nyob rau hauv Deep Space Climate Observatory, qhia lub ntiaj teb tsaus nti thaum lub hli dhau mus rau pem hauv ntej ntawm lub hnub.

Lub hnub ci dab noj hnub tshwm sim thaum lub hli tus duab ntxoov ntxoo hla lub ntiaj teb, tsim kom muaj "ntiv nplhaib ntawm hluav taws" rau cov neeg nyob hauv qhov chaw ntawm lub sijhawm. Qhov xwm txheej tshwj xeeb no yog qhov tseem ceeb vim nws hla Tebchaws Meskas, ib yam dab tsi uas tsis tau tshwm sim txij li xyoo 2012.

Daim duab no tau coj los ntawm qhov taw tes txog 1.5 lab kilometers ntawm lub ntiaj teb, nruab nrab ntawm lub hnub thiab peb ntiaj chaw. Qhov kev xav no ua rau lub hli tshwm sim me me nyob rau saum ntuj tshaj qhov tseeb. Txoj kev dab noj hnub pib hauv Oregon thiab tsiv mus rau sab qab teb sab hnub tuaj, nrog kev pom hauv Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, thaj chaw hauv California, Idaho, Colorado, thiab Arizona.

Cov duab ntxoo tag nrho tshwm sim thaum 11:58 teev sawv ntxov Hnub Nruab Hnub Nruab Nrab thiab tsuas tuaj yeem pom los ntawm cov neeg siv cov tsom iav kom zoo. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb los tiv thaiv koj ob lub qhov muag thaum saib hnub ci dab noj hnub kom tsis txhob muaj kev puas tsuaj.

Thaum lub sijhawm teem sijhawm tom ntej no nyob rau hauv Teb Chaws Asmeskas yog teem rau Lub Rau Hli 21, 2039, tag nrho cov hnub ci dab noj hnub yuav tsaus ntuj ntawm Texas mus rau Maine rau lub Plaub Hlis 8, 2024. Khaws lub qhov muag rau cov xwm txheej ntuj ceeb tsheej no!

Qhov chaw:

- NASA's EPIC imager nyob rau hauv Deep Space Climate Observatory

- National Geographic editor thiab qhov chaw kws tshaj lij Allie Yang

- Fox News Digital's Angelica Stabile

- Fox News Txoj Kev Ua Neej

Nco tseg: URLs ntawm cov khoom siv tsis suav nrog.