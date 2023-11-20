Qhov Kev Pom Zoo Tshaj Plaws ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Airglow thiab Lub Hli los ntawm Chaw

Ib daim duab zoo heev los ntawm qhov chaw tau coj hauv internet los ntawm cua daj cua dub, qhia txog kev zoo nkauj zoo kawg li ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb hauv tsev. Tau ntes los ntawm NASA qhov chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb (ISS) thaum lub Kaum Ib Hlis 14, daim duab mesmerizing no qhia txog lub ntiaj teb enchanting 'airglow' tshwm sim nrog lub hli ci ntsa iab zoo li saum toj no.
Airglow yog hais txog lub faint emission ntawm lub teeb los ntawm lub ntiaj teb cov cua thaum hmo ntuj. Nws tshwm sim thaum cov molecules nyob rau hauv qhov chaw zoo siab los ntawm lub hnub ci hluav taws xob thaum nruab hnub thiab tom qab ntawd tso tawm lub zog li lub teeb ci thaum hmo ntuj. Txawm hais tias nws tsis pom qhov muag liab qab los ntawm qhov chaw, cov neeg nyob hauv lub nkoj hauv ISS tau pom qhov pom ntawm qhov chaw tsis zoo no thiab tau ua siab zoo los qhia lawv cov duab txaus ntshai rau peb.
Daim duab qhia txog kev ua las voos ntawm lub ntiaj teb airglow thiab lub hli ci ntsa iab. Nrog lub ntiaj teb cov xwm txheej atmospheric pleev xim rau saum ntuj nrog lub ntsej muag ntsuab, lub hli ntxiv ib qho kev kov ntxiv ntawm elegance, illuminating qhov tsaus ntuj nrog nws maj mam brilliance. Qhov sib txawv ntawm qhov vivid airglow thiab lub hli daj daj lub teeb tsim ib qho chaw saum ntuj ceeb tsheej tiag tiag - kev sib xyaw ntawm cosmic xav tsis thoob thiab tranquility.
Daim duab txawv txawv no tsis tsuas yog qhia txog qhov zoo nkauj ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb tab sis kuj muaj qhov kev xav tshiab ntawm qhov loj thiab kev xav ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Nws ua hauj lwm ua ib qho kev ceeb toom ntawm qhov txaus ntshai-inspiring sights uas tuaj yeem pom tsuas yog los ntawm qhov chaw ntawm qhov chaw, ua rau peb xav paub thiab xav tsis thoob.
FAQ:
Q: Airglow yog dab tsi?
A: Airglow yog hais txog qhov faint emission ntawm lub teeb los ntawm lub ntiaj teb cua thaum hmo ntuj. Nws tshwm sim thaum cov molecules nyob rau hauv qhov chaw zoo siab los ntawm lub hnub ci hluav taws xob thaum nruab hnub thiab tom qab ntawd emit lub zog li glowing lub teeb thaum hmo ntuj.
Q: Yuav ua li cas cov duab raug ntes?
A: Daim duab no tau coj los ntawm NASA lub Chaw Chaw Chaw Chaw Chaw Thoob Ntiaj Teb (ISS) thaum Lub Kaum Ib Hlis 14.
Q: Puas tuaj yeem pom airglow ntawm lub ntiaj teb nto?
A: Tsis yog, airglow tsis pom ntawm qhov muag liab qab ntawm qhov chaw. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tuaj yeem pom thiab ntes tau los ntawm astronauts los ntawm qhov chaw.