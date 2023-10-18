Qhov Kev Pom Tshwj Xeeb ntawm Hnub Nyoog Hnub Nyoog: Dab Tsi NASA's DSCVR Lub Hom Phiaj Pom

By

Eclipse enthusiasts nyob rau hauv lub tebchaws United States raug kho rau qhov tsis tshua pom lub asthiv dhau los raws li ib qho kev tshwm sim saum ntuj ceeb tsheej hu ua annular eclipse tau tshwm sim. Tsis zoo li tag nrho cov hnub ci eclipses uas paub ntau dua uas plunge lub ntiaj teb mus rau hauv qhov tsaus ntuj, cov dab noj hnub annular tsim ib tug stunning "ntiv nplhaib ntawm hluav taws" nyhuv raws li lub hli aligns precisely nrog lub hnub tab sis tsis npog tag nrho nws.

Thaum lub hnub ci ntsa iab tag nrho, lub hli qhov kev ncua deb ntawm lub ntiaj teb yog txoj cai, tsim qhov kev xav ntawm kev ua tiav tag nrho tshwj tsis yog rau corona thiab qhov tseem ceeb. Txawm li cas los xij, nyob rau hauv ib lub voj voog ncig, lub hli nyob ntawm nws qhov deb tshaj plaws ntawm lub ntiaj teb, hu ua "apogee." Yog li ntawd, cov neeg soj ntsuam pom lub nplhaib zoo kawg nkaus ntawm lub hnub ci nyob ib puag ncig lub hli, muab nws lub ntsej muag liab-txiv kab ntxwv lub nplhaib ntawm hluav taws.

Thaum cov neeg saib dab noj hnub tau xav tsis thoob ntawm qhov tshwm sim hauv av, NASA's Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCVR) lub hom phiaj tau ntes qhov txawv ntawm qhov chaw. DSCVR, nyob ntawm Lagrange Point 1, qhov chaw ruaj khov orbital, siv nws Lub Ntiaj Teb Polychromatic Imaging Lub Koob Yees Duab (EPIC) los sau cov duab ntxoov ntxoo ntawm dab noj hnub thaum nws tau hla thoob plaws Tebchaws Meskas.

Lub epicenter ntawm tus duab ntxoov ntxoo, qhov twg lub nplhaib ntawm lub hnub ci tseem ceeb tshaj plaws, mus txog ntawm Oregon hauv Pacific Northwest mus rau Texas nyob rau sab qab teb. Cov uas nyob sab nraum txoj kev hauv nruab nrab no tsuas yog ntsib ib nrab dab noj hnub xwb. Lub sijhawm thiab kev siv ntawm dab noj hnub txawv nyob ntawm qhov chaw ntawm cov neeg soj ntsuam.

Lub xilethi-aus excitement tsis xaus nrog no annular dab noj hnub. Tom qab xyoo no, thaum Lub Kaum Hli 28th, lub hli yuav pom nyob rau thaj tsam ntawm Tebchaws Europe, Asia, Africa, thiab Australia. Hnub ci tseem ceeb tom ntej no yuav tshwm sim rau lub Plaub Hlis 8th, 2024, taug kev los ntawm Mexico mus rau Tebchaws Meskas thiab mus txog rau sab qaum teb Canada.

Raws li NASA lub hom phiaj DSCVR txuas ntxiv mus ntes cov duab zoo nkauj los ntawm qhov chaw, cov dab noj hnub tom ntej no muab lwm lub sijhawm rau cov kws tshawb fawb thiab cov neeg soj ntsuam zoo ib yam los ua pov thawj qhov kev zoo nkauj zoo nkauj ntawm cov kab ke saum ntuj ceeb tsheej no.

