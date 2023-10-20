Lub neej hauv nroog

NASA's 16th Annual von Braun Space Exploration Symposium los tsom mus rau Kev Tshawb Fawb Kev Tshawb Fawb thiab Kev Tshawb Fawb

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 20, 2023
NASA tau caw cov neeg sawv cev xov xwm tuaj koom lub 16th Annual von Braun Space Exploration Symposium, uas yuav muaj nyob rau hnub Wednesday txog Friday, Kaum Hli 25-27, ntawm University of Alabama hauv Huntsville. Lub ntsiab lus xyoo no yog "Advancing Space: From LEO to Lunar and Beyond," thiab lub rooj sib tham yuav nthuav tawm cov neeg hais lus los ntawm tsoomfwv, kev lag luam, thiab kev kawm uas yuav tham txog cov kev txhim kho tshiab, cov hauv kev yav tom ntej, thiab cov teeb meem hauv kev tshawb fawb thiab kev tshawb nrhiav.

Ntawm cov neeg koom nrog NASA, Tus Thawj Kav Tebchaws Bill Nelson yuav muab cov lus hais thaum lub sijhawm noj su noj rau lub Kaum Hli 25. Lub rooj noj mov tseem yuav suav nrog kev sib tham txog tib neeg txoj kev tsaws. Media xav tham nrog Tus Thawj Coj Nelson tuaj yeem tiv tauj Jackie McGuinness ntawm [email tiv thaiv]. Cov neeg tshaj xov xwm xav tuaj koom lub rooj sib tham yuav tsum hu rau American Astronautical Society Executive Director Jim Way ntawm [email tiv thaiv] lossis 703-866-0021 rau daim ntawv pov thawj.

Qhov kev tshwm sim yuav pib nrog cov lus qhib los ntawm Joseph Pelfrey, tus thawj coj ntawm NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, uas tseem yuav cuam tshuam rau Artemis vaj huam sib luag rau hnub Wednesday sawv ntxov. Lwm tus neeg hais lus los ntawm Marshall Space Flight Center suav nrog Shane Canerday, tus kws tshaj lij aerospace; John Honeycutt, tus thawj coj ntawm Qhov Chaw Launch Systems Program; Dayna Ise, Tus Lwm Thawj Coj ntawm Lub Chaw Haujlwm Tshawb Fawb thiab Technology; Mallory James, aerospace engineer; Mary Beth Koelbl, tus thawj coj ntawm Engineering Directorate; Jason Turpin, tus thawj coj kev tshaj lij ntawm Propulsion; thiab Lisa Watson-Morgan, tus thawj coj ntawm Human Landing System Program.

Yog xav paub ntxiv txog lub rooj sib tham thiab tag nrho cov kev pab cuam, thov mus saib astronautical.org/events/vbs.

Tau qhov twg los: NASA PR Newswire

By Robert Andrew

