Ib qho Kev Pom Zoo Tshaj Plaws ntawm Annular Solar Eclipse los ntawm Chaw

NASA tau tshaj tawm cov duab zoo kawg nkaus ntawm lub hnub ci dab noj hnub uas tshwm sim thaum Lub Kaum Hli 14, 2023. Cov duab tau raug ntes los ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Polychromatic Imaging Lub Koob Yees Duab (EPIC) nyob rau ntawm Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR), uas nyob ze li ntawm 1.5 lab mais deb. los ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Daim duab qhia tau hais tias tus duab ntxoov ntxoo ntawm lub hli hla North America thaum lub hnub poob.
Ib qho hnub ci dab noj hnub tshwm sim thaum lub hli, ntawm lossis ze nws qhov deb tshaj plaws ntawm lub ntiaj teb, tshwm me dua saum ntuj thiab tsis npog lub hnub tag nrho. Qhov no tsim ib qho "ntiv nplhaib ntawm hluav taws", nrog cov npoo ntawm lub hnub pom zoo li lub nplhaib liab liab.
Lub koob yees duab EPIC, ib qho ntawm peb lub cuab yeej ntawm lub rooj tsavxwm DSCOVR, ntes cov duab tag nrho ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Lub snapshot tso tawm los ntawm NASA tau coj los ntawm 11: 58 AM lub sijhawm nruab nrab ntawm Lub Kaum Hli 14, thaum lub sijhawm kawg ntawm cov dab noj hnub dhau ntawm Central Texas. Qhov loj ntawm tus duab ntxoov ntxoo qhia tau hais tias lub hnub tseem yog ib feem obscured nyob rau hauv ib tug dav swath ntawm lub teb chaws.
DSCOVR yog nyob rau ntawm lub ntiaj teb-Tshav L1 Lagrange point, uas yog ib cheeb tsam ntawm gravitational equilibrium ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab lub hnub. Qhov chaw xaiv tsa no tso cai rau DSCOVR muab cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb rau kev saib xyuas ob qho tib si hauv av thiab chaw huab cua, suav nrog kev tshawb pom ntxov ntawm hnub ci cua daj cua dub ua ntej lawv mus txog lub ntiaj teb. James Webb Space Telescope tseem nyob ntawm Lagrange taw tes, tab sis nyob rau sab nraud ntawm L2.
Thaum lub hnub ci ntsa iab tom ntej yuav tshwm sim rau lub Rau Hli 21, 2039, tag nrho cov dab noj hnub tau teem sijhawm yuav tshwm sim sai dua, lub Plaub Hlis 8, 2024. Qhov xwm txheej no yuav tsaus ntuj ntawm Texas mus rau Maine hauv Tebchaws Meskas.
Qhov chaw:
- NASA
- Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR)
- Lub Ntiaj Teb Polychromatic Imaging Lub Koob Yees Duab (EPIC)