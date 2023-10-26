NASA's Dragonfly: Paving the Way for Titan Exploration

Lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb tab tom pib ntawm NASA thaum cov kws tshawb fawb npaj los tshawb txog Titan, Saturn lub hli loj tshaj plaws. Titan, paub txog nws cov huab cua ntswj thiab tsis muaj lub ntiajteb txawj nqus, tau ntev tau lub hom phiaj rau kev tshawb nrhiav NASA kev tshawb nrhiav hauv ntiaj teb thiab cov cim ntawm cov kev sib tw. Txhawm rau ua kom tiav qhov kev ua yeeb yam txaus ntshai no, NASA tab tom tsim lub nkoj muaj zog nuclear hu ua Dragonfly, uas yuav yog lub koom haum thawj lub luag haujlwm rau saum npoo ntawm lub ntiaj teb dej hiav txwv.
Dragonfly, tsim thiab ua haujlwm los ntawm Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) hauv Maryland, tsis yog ib qho av zoo tib yam. Zoo ib yam li lub tsheb loj drone, nws yuav dhau los ntawm Titan lub chaw muaj nitrogen-nplua nuj siv plaub khub ntawm cov rotors, tsim los hla lub hli huab cua tuab. Nruab nrog cov koob yees duab siab, sensors, thiab cov cuab yeej ntsuas ntsuas, Dragonfly lub hom phiaj los tshawb nrhiav thaj chaw ntawm Titan uas xav tias muaj cov khoom siv organic, tej zaum muaj kev sib cuag nrog dej hiav txwv subsurface ntawm dej hauv qab dej khov.
Kev sim dav dav ntawm Dragonfly lub davhlau tshuab tau ua nyob rau ntawm NASA's Langley Research Center hauv Virginia hauv peb lub xyoos dhau los. Cov kev ntsuam xyuas simulated ntau yam ntawm kev ya davhlau thiab cov xwm txheej los ntsuas lub tsheb kev ua haujlwm aerodynamic, rotor speeds, thiab resilience ntawm cov cua sib txawv thiab lub kaum sab xis. Kev ua tiav tiav ntawm ntau dua 700 tag nrho cov kev khiav thiab ntau dua 4,000 tus neeg cov ntaub ntawv cov ntsiab lus tau nce cov neeg tshawb nrhiav kev ntseeg siab hauv cov qauv simulation tsim los rov tsim cov xwm txheej nyuaj ntawm Titan.
Rick Heisler, Dragonfly wind tunnel test lead ntawm APL, piav qhia tias txhua theem kev sim tau tso cai rau pab pawg los kho lawv cov qauv kev ua haujlwm thiab txhim kho rotor kev ua tau zoo kwv yees rau Titan qhov chaw tshwj xeeb. Cov ntaub ntawv tau txais tau yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev lees paub lub lander lub aerodynamics, aero-structural kev ua tau zoo, thiab rotor qaug zog lub neej nyob rau hauv hnyav cryogenic ib puag ncig.
Dragonfly tau teem sijhawm tso tawm hauv 2027 thiab xav tias yuav ncav cuag Titan los ntawm 2034, ua cim tseem ceeb hauv kev tshawb nrhiav chaw. Raws li Ken Hibbard, Dragonfly mission systems engineer ntawm APL, hais tias, "Nrog Dragonfly, peb tab tom hloov cov ntawv tseeb rau hauv kev tshawb nrhiav qhov tseeb." Lub hom phiaj nthuav tawm lub sijhawm zoo siab los daws qhov tsis meej ntawm Titan, thiab txhua kauj ruam ua coj peb los ze zog kom xa cov kev hloov pauv no hla lub ntuj thiab qhov chaw ntawm Saturn lub hli loj tshaj plaws.
