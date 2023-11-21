Tshiab Discovery: Lub Hnab Poob Los Ntawm NASA Cov Neeg Nkoj Pom Zoo hauv UK Skies

Ib qho xwm txheej zoo kawg nkaus hauv kev tshawb nrhiav qhov chaw tau nthuav tawm, ua rau muaj kev nyiam ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas huab cua hauv tebchaws United Kingdom. NASA tus kws sau hnub qub Jasmin Moghbeli thiab Loral O'Hara yuam kev yuam kev hauv lub hnab ntim khoom thaum ua haujlwm ntawm lub hnub ci kho lub luag haujlwm ntawm lub chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb (ISS). Tam sim no, lub hnab ntim khoom siv misplaced no yog qhov pom tseeb pom orbiting lub ntiaj teb, muab qhov tshwj xeeb spectacle rau txhua tus neeg xav paub tsis meej ntawm lub cosmos.
Cov thawj coj astronomers los ntawm lub npe nrov Virtual Telescope Project tau ua tiav cov cuab yeej siv lub hnab, tso cai rau cov neeg nyiam siv lub koob yees duab lossis lub koob yees duab saib xyuas nws thaum nws txav mus los ntawm ntuj hmo ntuj. Lub hnab, muaj cov qauv luv luv thiab raug xaiv raws li qhov chaw khib nyiab nrog tus lej cim 58229/1998-067WC, tau pom nyob ze rau ntawm ISS.
Txhawm rau ua pov thawj qhov pom txawv txawv no, cov neeg nyob hauv yav qab teb Britain muaj lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws los saib lub hnab ntim khoom tsis pom zoo thaum lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb. Yog tias huab cua tso cai, cov neeg saib xyuas tuaj yeem pom nws ntawm 6.24 teev tsaus ntuj txog 6.34 teev tsaus ntuj hnub Tuesday. Txawm li cas los xij, lub sijhawm zoo los ua pov thawj lub hnub qub no yog lub Kaum Ib Hlis 24, thaum 5.30:5.41 teev tsaus ntuj txog XNUMX:XNUMX teev tsaus ntuj.
Txawm hais tias kev tshawb nrhiav qhov chaw feem ntau tsom mus rau kev txhim kho thev naus laus zis thiab kev tshawb fawb txog kev tshawb fawb, qhov tshwm sim zoo kawg nkaus ua rau peb nco txog qhov tsis tuaj yeem xav txog thiab txaus ntshai ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Qhov kev tshawb pom tsis zoo ntawm lub hnab ntim khoom los ntawm Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa ntxiv cov ntsiab lus txaus nyiam rau zaj dab neeg. Nyob rau hauv ib qho kev npaj txhij txog, Furukawa tau sim ntes cov duab ntawm Mount Fuji los ntawm ISS thaum nws tsis tau yees duab cov khoom ploj.
FAQ:
Q: Kuv tuaj yeem pom lub hnab ntim khoom li cas?
A: Yog tias koj muaj lub koob yees duab lossis lub tsom iav, saib saum ntuj thaum lub sijhawm teem sijhawm thiab, huab cua tso cai, koj tuaj yeem pom lub hnab ntim khoom.
Q: Lub hnab ntim khoom puas txaus ntshai?
A: Lub hnab ntim khoom raug cais raws li qhov chaw khib nyiab, tab sis nws qhov muag pom tsis muaj kev phom sij tam sim ntawd.
Q: Yuav ua li cas cov astronauts poob lawv lub hnab ntim khoom?
A: Thaum ua haujlwm ntawm lub hnub ci vaj huam sib luag, lub hnab ntim tau yuam kev thiab tom qab ntawd tso rau hauv qhov chaw.
Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem soj ntsuam lub hnab ntim khoom tom qab lub sijhawm teev tseg?
A: Vim tias qhov tsis tuaj yeem pom ntawm nws lub voj voog thiab muaj peev xwm hloov pauv hauv huab cua, kev pom yuav txawv dhau lub sijhawm.