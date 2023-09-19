High-Energy Electrons los ntawm lub ntiaj teb Magnetotail tej zaum yuav tsim dej rau lub hli

By

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau tshawb pom tias cov hluav taws xob hluav taws xob siab nyob hauv lub plasma nyob ib puag ncig lub ntiaj teb tab tom tsim dej ntawm lub hli. Qhov kev tshawb pom tshiab no tuaj yeem muab kev pom muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau kev faib dej thoob plaws lub hli, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog nyob rau hauv thaj chaw ntxoov ntxoo uas tsis tau txais hnub ci. Kev nkag siab txog kev faib dej ntawm lub hli yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev kawm txog nws txoj kev hloov pauv thiab kev npaj rau yav tom ntej manned missions. Cov dej tuaj yeem sau tau los ntawm cov neeg nyob hauv lub hnub qub rau kev noj qab haus huv thiab tuaj yeem hloov mus ua roj rau kev tshawb nrhiav chaw ntxiv.

Kev tshawb fawb, coj los ntawm tus kws tshawb fawb Shuai Li los ntawm University of Hawaii ntawm Mānoa, txuas cov dej tsim ntawm lub hli mus rau lub ntiaj teb cov npuas sib nqus hu ua magnetosphere. Lub magnetosphere ua raws li daim thaiv npog, tiv thaiv lub ntiaj teb los ntawm cov khoom siv hluav taws xob siab hauv hnub ci cua. Thaum lub hnub ci cua cuam tshuam nrog lub magnetosphere, nws tsim ib tug ntev magnetic tail nyob rau hmo ntuj ntawm lub ntiaj teb, hu ua magnetotail. Nyob rau hauv no magnetotail, high-zog electrons thiab ions tsim ib daim ntawv plasma.

Raws li lub hli orbits lub ntiaj teb, nws dhau los ntawm no magnetotail, uas tiv thaiv nws los ntawm tsub nqi hais thaum tseem cia lub teeb mus txog lub lunar nto. Cov kev tshawb fawb yav dhau los tau pom tias thaum lub hli nyob sab nraum lub magnetotail, nws tau tawg los ntawm hnub ci cua thiab cov dej me me tau tsim. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tau xav tias kev tsim dej yuav txo qis hauv cov magnetotail vim tsis muaj hnub ci cua protons.

Siv cov ntaub ntawv sau los ntawm Moon Mineralogy Mapper ntawm Chandrayaan 1 spacecraft, Li thiab nws pab neeg pom tias cov dej tsim hauv ntiaj teb magnetotail zoo ib yam li thaum lub hli nyob sab nraum magnetotail. Nws qhia tias muaj cov txheej txheem ntxiv lossis cov dej hauv cov magnetotail uas tsis ncaj qha cuam tshuam nrog hnub ci cua cog. Pab pawg tau tshawb pom tias cov hluav taws xob hluav taws xob muaj zog hauv magnetotail tsim cov teebmeem zoo sib xws rau ions hauv hnub ci cua.

Qhov kev tshawb pom no txhawb nqa kev tshawb fawb yav dhau los los ntawm Li uas pom cov pa oxygen hauv magnetotail rusts hlau nyob rau hauv cheeb tsam polar ntawm lub hli. Nws qhia txog kev sib sib zog nqus ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab lub hli. Pab neeg no tseem yuav tshawb xyuas cov ntshav plasma ib puag ncig ntawm lub hli thiab kawm txog cov ntsiab lus dej ntawm lub lunar ncej thaum lub sijhawm sib txawv ntawm lub hli dhau los ntawm magnetotail.

Qhov kev tshawb fawb no yog qhov tseem ceeb uas yog ib feem ntawm Artemis program, uas yog lub hom phiaj kom tib neeg rov qab mus rau lub hli los ntawm 2026. Cov kev tshawb pom uas tau tsim yuav pab txhawb kev npaj thiab npaj kom zoo dua rau kev tshaj tawm txoj moo zoo mus rau lub hli thiab dhau mus.

