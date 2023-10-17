Lub Whistling Suab ntawm Mercury's Magnetosphere

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua ib qho kev tshawb pom zoo txog Mercury lub magnetic teb los ntawm kev mloog lub ntiaj teb lub suab, zoo ib yam li mloog suab paj nruag. Cov "xws li suab nrov" hnov los ntawm Mercury lub magnetosphere tau pom thawj zaug los ntawm Mitsunori Ozaki ntawm Kanazawa University thiab pab pawg kws tshawb fawb los ntawm Nyiv thiab Fabkis.
Yav dhau los, nws tau ntseeg tias Mercury muaj qhov tsis muaj zog hlau nplaum. Txawm li cas los xij, cov suab "xws li" no qhia tias lub ntiaj teb qhov chaw sib nqus yog qhov muaj zog tiag tiag. Txawm hais tias yog lub ntiaj teb pob zeb uas tsis muaj huab cua loj heev thiab nyob ze rau lub hnub ci hluav taws xob hnyav thiab hnub ci cua ntawm lub hnub, Mercury's magnetosphere nthuav tawm cov xwm txheej nthuav.
Qhov tsis muaj qee yam uas pom nyob rau lwm lub ntiaj teb, zoo li cov huab cua tuab uas muaj cov pa oxygen lossis siv hluav taws xob, ua rau muaj lus nug txog qhov muaj nyob ntawm auroras nyob ib puag ncig Mercury. Cov kws tshawb fawb tshwj xeeb yog xav nkag siab tias cov aurora tuaj yeem tshwm sim li cas thaum tsis muaj huab cua tseem ceeb.
Kev tshawb fawb hauv Mercury qhov chaw sib nqus tau raug txwv vim tsis muaj chaw tshaj tawm txoj moo zoo rau kev kawm lub ntiaj teb. NASA's Mariner 10 qhov chaw sojntsuam hauv xyoo 1970s thiab txuas ntxiv Mercury BepiColombo lub hom phiaj, tau tsim tawm xyoo 2018, tau muab cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb. MIO ntsuas, ib feem ntawm BepiColombo lub hom phiaj, tshwj xeeb yog tsim los kawm Mercury's magnetosphere.
Cov ntaub ntawv sau los ntawm 2021 thiab 2022 siv MIO ntsuas tau qhia meej cov pov thawj ntawm "whistler hom nthwv dej" hauv Mercury's magnetosphere. Qhov tshwm sim no tau ua rau cov kws tshawb fawb xav paub txog qhov muaj peev xwm zoo sib xws ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb thiab Mercury nyob rau hauv cov nqe lus ntawm electron-driven chorus, lwm qhov tshwm sim intriguing.
Cov kev tshawb pom tsis ntev los no, luam tawm nyob rau hauv phau ntawv journal Nature Astronomy, tso lub teeb ntawm lub suab enigmatic emitted los ntawm Mercury's magnetosphere. Lawv pab txhawb kom nkag siab zoo dua ntawm Mercury qhov chaw sib nqus thiab muab kev nkag siab rau hauv kev sib cuam tshuam ntawm lub ntiaj teb hlau nplaum thiab lub hnub ci cua.
Qhov chaw:
- Nature Astronomy (ntawv xov xwm)