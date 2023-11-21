Nkag siab Lysosome Kho: nthuav tawm cov neeg tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv kev laus

Kev laus yog ib qho txheej txheem nyuaj uas cuam tshuam rau cov kab mob hauv cov qib cellular. Nws tsa cov lus nug txog cov txheej txheem uas ua rau cov hlwb kom muaj sia nyob sab hauv thiab sab nraud. Ib qho tseem ceeb ntawm cellular qauv, lysosome, yog lub luag hauj lwm rau degrading puas cellular Cheebtsam thiab pathogens, raws li zoo raws li tswj stability nyob rau hauv lub hlwb thiab cov ntaub so ntswg. Tab sis puas tuaj yeem kho lysosomes? Thiab yog tias muaj, ua li cas?
Hauv kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no tau tshaj tawm hauv EMBO Cov Lus Qhia, cov kws tshawb fawb los ntawm Osaka University thiab Nara Medical University tau tso lub teeb ntawm kev kho cov txheej txheem ntawm cov lysosomes puas los ntawm cov txheej txheem hu ua microautophagy. Tsis tas li ntawd, lawv tau txheeb xyuas ob qhov tseem ceeb ntawm cov txheej txheem kho no.
Microautophagy yog ib qho ntawm peb hom tseem ceeb ntawm autophagy - cov txheej txheem tswj hwm uas ua rau cov khoom tsis zoo lossis tsis tsim nyog ntawm tes. Txawm hais tias microautophagy tau xav tias yuav koom nrog kev tiv thaiv lysosomal puas tsuaj, ntau cov ntsiab lus ntawm cov txheej txheem no tseem tsis paub.
Txhawm rau tshem tawm tus tswj hwm tshiab ntawm lysosomal kev puas tsuaj teb, cov kws tshawb fawb delved rau hauv Hippo txoj kev-ib txoj hauv kev uas tswj hwm ntau cov txheej txheem ntawm tes, suav nrog kev loj hlob ntawm tes. Los ntawm lawv txoj kev tshawb nrhiav, lawv pom tias cov protein hu ua serine-threonine kinase 38 (STK38) yog qhov tseem ceeb rau cov lus teb rau kev puas tsuaj lysosomal.
Kev tshawb nrhiav ntxiv tau nthuav tawm tias STK38 koom tes nrog cov txheej txheem endosomal sorting complex xav tau rau kev thauj mus los (ESCRT) cov tshuab-tus neeg uas twb paub lawm hauv kev kho lysosomal. STK38 nrhiav cov protein hu ua vacuolar protein sorting 4 (VPS4) kom puas lysosomes, uas yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau disassembling ESCRT machinery thaum lub sij hawm kho. Cov kws tshawb fawb kuj pom tias qhov kev kho kho no yog kho los ntawm microautophagy.
Tsis tas li ntawd, txoj kev tshawb fawb tau txheeb xyuas qhov tseem ceeb ntawm cov tsis-canonical lipidation ntawm ib pawg ntawm autophagy-related protein 8 (ATG8) molecules hu ua gamma-aminobutyric acid receptor-associated proteins (GABARAPs) hauv cov txheej txheem kho. Lipidation yog hais txog kev hloov kho ntawm ATG8s nrog lipid extensions thiab yog cov txheej txheem tseem ceeb hauv autophagy. Tsis yog-canonical lipidation cuam tshuam nrog lipidating ATG8s rau hauv ib leeg-membrane endolysosomes es tsis txhob ntawm ob-membrane phagophores feem ntau pom hauv canonical lipidation.
Cov kws tshawb fawb tau pom tias GABARAPs yog qhov tseem ceeb rau thawj kauj ruam ntawm kev kho lysosomal, koom nrog kev nrhiav neeg ua haujlwm ntawm ESCRT cov cav tov kom puas lysosomes.
Tsis tas li ntawd, depletion ntawm STK38 thiab GABARAPs, cov neeg tswj hwm ntawm microautophagy, tau pom tias ua kom muaj cov kab mob senescent thiab ua rau lub neej luv ntawm cov qauv kab mob C. elegans. Cov kev tshawb pom no qhia txog kev hloov pauv hloov pauv lub luag haujlwm ntawm STK38 thiab GABARAPs hauv kev tswj hwm lysosomal kev ncaj ncees, txhawb kev noj qab haus huv ntawm tes, thiab tiv thaiv cellular senescence thiab kab mob aging.
Qhov kev nkag siab zoo ntawm cov txheej txheem kho lysosomal qhib qhov muaj peev xwm tshiab los txhawb kev noj qab haus huv kev laus thiab muaj kev pom zoo rau cov kev pab cuam kho mob hauv cov kab mob uas muaj hnub nyoog.
FAQ
Q: lysosomes yog dab tsi?
A: Lysosomes yog cov qauv cellular lub luag haujlwm rau kev rhuav tshem thiab zom cov cellular puas thiab cov kab mob.
Q: Microautophagy yog dab tsi?
A: Microautophagy yog cov txheej txheem tswj hwm los ntawm kev ua haujlwm tsis zoo lossis tsis tsim nyog ntawm cov cellular tau tawg.
Q: STK38 yog dab tsi?
A: STK38 yog cov protein uas ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev kho cov lysosomes puas thiab kev nrhiav neeg ua haujlwm ntawm ESCRT tshuab.
Q: ESCRT tshuab yog dab tsi?
A: Lub endosomal sorting complex yuav tsum tau rau kev thauj mus los (ESCRT) machinery yog ib tug protein complex koom nyob rau hauv ntau yam cellular txheej txheem, nrog rau kev kho lysosomal.
Q: Dab tsi yog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm GABARAPs?
A: GABARAPs yog ib pab pawg ntawm autophagy-related protein 8 (ATG8) molecules uas yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev pib ua haujlwm ntawm ESCRT cov tshuab thaum lub sij hawm kho lysosomal.
Q: Kev kho lysosomal cuam tshuam li cas rau kev laus?
A: Lysosomal dysfunction thiab kev puas tsuaj tau txuas rau kev laus zuj zus thiab luv luv lifespan. Kev nkag siab thiab txhawb nqa cov txheej txheem kho lysosomal tuaj yeem pab txhawb kev laus noj qab haus huv thiab muaj peev xwm pab kho cov kab mob uas muaj hnub nyoog.
Q: Dab tsi yog lub cev qauv siv hauv txoj kev tshawb no?
A: Cov kws tshawb fawb tau siv C. elegans, uas feem ntau kawm txog kab mob hauv kev tshawb fawb lom neeg, los tshawb xyuas qhov cuam tshuam ntawm STK38 thiab GABARAP depletion ntawm cellular senescence thiab lifespan.