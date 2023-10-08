Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery off the coast of New Zealand – a massive water reservoir buried deep within the sediment and rock of an ancient volcanic plateau. This reservoir, located two miles beneath the ocean floor, is equivalent to the size of an entire sea. While the existence of water in faults associated with slow slip earthquakes, also known as “silent earthquakes,” was already known, the scale of this water reservoir is unprecedented.

Slow slip events release tectonic stress more gradually over a longer period of time compared to typical earthquakes. The causes behind these slow-motion earthquakes, which frequently occur at certain faults, have remained elusive. This newly discovered colossal water reservoir could provide answers to this long-standing mystery.

The research, led by the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG) team, utilized seismic imaging and geological drilling to identify and investigate the water reservoir. Dr. Andrew Gase, the lead author of the study, calls for deeper drilling to determine the effects of the water on the fault and the surrounding pressure. This deeper understanding could lead to a more precise understanding of large earthquakes.

The site of the reservoir is a remnant of a volcanic eruption that occurred approximately 125 million years ago. Dr. Gase reconstructed a 3D model of the ancient volcanic terrain using seismic scans, revealing thick sediment layers enveloping dormant volcanoes. Lab tests on volcanic rock samples confirmed that nearly 50% of the rock volume was water.

Interestingly, the water content in the crust was significantly higher than expected for its age. The researchers believe that the initial shallow seas, where the eruptions occurred, weathered the volcanic formations into porous structures capable of retaining water. Over time, these formations transformed into clay, further trapping the water.

The discovery suggests that subterranean water pressure plays a crucial role in facilitating slow slip earthquakes. In typical cases, sediments saturated with water are buried alongside the fault, confining the water underground. However, in this instance, the ancient volcanic remnants and their transformation into clay are driving significant volumes of water downwards, contributing to the occurrence of slow slip earthquakes.

The implications of this finding extend beyond New Zealand. UTIG Director Demian Saffer suggests that similar scenarios might be present in earthquake faults worldwide. This discovery supports the hypothesis that the correlation between fluids, such as water, and tectonic fault movement can impact earthquake behavior. The research opens up new opportunities for further field experiments to test this hypothesis at a larger scale.

The study was funded by various research agencies, including the U.S. National Science Foundation, in collaboration with New Zealand, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The results have been published in the journal Science Advances.

