Discovery of Loj Dej Reservoir Hauv qab New Zealand Dej Hiav Txwv Pem Teb Sheds Teeb rau Av qeeg Mechanics

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 11, 2023
Researchers have made a significant discovery of a vast water reservoir buried deep beneath the ocean floor off the coast of New Zealand. The discovery, made through a 3D seismic image, provides valuable insights into the mechanics of slow slip earthquakes and tectonic activity.

The water reservoir lies two miles under the ocean floor near New Zealand’s North Island and is locked within the sediment and rock of a lost volcanic plateau. This discovery is particularly notable because slow slip earthquakes, a type of earthquake that releases tectonic pressure gradually over a period of days or weeks, occur more frequently in the fault area near the water reservoir.

While many slow slip earthquakes are associated with buried water, there had been no direct geologic evidence for the existence of such a large water reservoir at the New Zealand fault. The study’s lead author, Andrew Gase, explains that they can see that there is an unusually high amount of water going down into the fault, although the exact effect on the fault remains unknown.

The water reservoir was found deep within the Hikurangi subduction zone, a remnant of volcanic eruptions that occurred about 125 million years ago. The researchers believe that the shallow seas where the eruptions took place eroded the volcanoes, creating porous, broken-up rock that acted as an aquifer to store water. Over time, the rock and rock fragments transformed into clay, trapping even more water.

The discovery is crucial because scientists believe that underground water pressure plays a vital role in triggering slow slip earthquakes. It is hypothesized that water-rich sediments trapped underground can release tectonic stress. However, the New Zealand fault contains little of this typical sediment. Instead, the researchers suggest that the ancient volcanoes and transformed rocks, now clays, are carrying large volumes of water down as they are swallowed by the fault. This finding has implications for earthquake understanding and suggests that other earthquake faults worldwide could be in similar situations.

Further research is needed to determine the precise impact of the water reservoir on the fault and whether it affects pressure. Deeper drilling is necessary to investigate where the water eventually ends up. This information could contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of large earthquakes.

– “Subducting volcaniclastic-rich upper crust supplies fluids for shallow megathrust and slow slip” published in Science Advances
– Research funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, as well as science and research agencies in New Zealand, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

