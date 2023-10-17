Lub Colossal Comet nrog txawv "Horns" Hurtling rau lub ntiaj teb

Lub pob zeb loj loj hu ua 12P / Pons-Brooks tau nrawm nrawm rau lub ntiaj teb, nthuav tawm nws cov yam ntxwv zoo tshaj plaws hu ua "horns." Txawm hais tias tsis ntev los no tau ntsib nws qhov kev tawg loj thib ob hauv plaub lub hlis, cov yam ntxwv tseem ceeb no tseem pom tau. Dab tsi ua rau lub pob zeb no tseem tshwj xeeb tshaj yog qhov muaj lub roob hluav taws kub ua haujlwm perched rau saum nws. Lub pob zeb loj loj no, kwv yees li qhov loj ntawm lub nroog, harbors lub roob hluav taws uas tau teeb tsa rov tshwm sim dua, tsuas yog lub hlis tom qab nws pib tawg. Raws li nws txuas ntxiv nws txoj kev taug kev mus rau lub hnub, nws xav tias yuav nthuav tawm cov huab cua zoo nkauj thiab dej khov, zoo li ib khub ntawm horns protruding los ntawm lub hnub qub saum npoo.

Categorized raws li ib tug cryovolcanic comet, 12P / Pons-Brooks muaj ib tug tseem ceeb ntsuas txog 30 kilometers nyob rau hauv lub cheeb. Cov tub ntxhais no muaj kev sib xyaw ua ke ntawm cov pa roj, plua plav, thiab dej khov ua ke hu ua "cryomagma." Lub nucleus ntawm lub comet yog nyob ib puag ncig los ntawm cov roj shroud hu ua "coma." Thaum qhov kub ntawm lub nucleus nce, nws tso tawm tawg mus rau hauv qhov chaw.

Cov kws tshaj lij tau sau tseg txog kev nthuav dav thiab kev loj hlob ntawm lub comet lub horns txawv. Qee tus txawm tau kos cov kev sib piv, piv rau lub hnub qub ntawm cov duab tsis zoo rau kev tshawb fawb txog kev tshawb fawb xws li Millennium Falcon los ntawm Star Wars. Qhov tsis sib xws ntawm lub coma yog vim muaj qhov tsis sib xws hauv lub hnub qub lub nucleus. Richard Miles, tus kws sau hnub qub los ntawm British Academy of Astronomy, tau piav qhia tias qhov kev nthuav dav ntev ntawm cov pa roj hauv lub hnub qub ua rau nws daim ntawv tsis sib xws.

Nyob rau hauv cov hnub tom ntej, lub coma ntawm lub comet yuav tsum txuas ntxiv nthuav, ntxiv accentuating nws zoo kawg li horns. Qhov xwm txheej ntuj ceeb tsheej tshwj xeeb no yuav ua rau lub ntiaj teb cov neeg nyob hauv lub Plaub Hlis 21, 2024, ua ntej txav lub comet rov qab mus rau sab nraud ntawm lub hnub ci. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yuav tsis rov qab mus txog 2095.

