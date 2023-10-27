Lub Splendor ntawm Lunar Eclipses: Ib Lub Koob Yees Duab Celestial

By

Koj puas npaj txhij rau ib qho kev nthuav qhia zoo kawg nkaus ntawm lub ntuj ceeb tsheej grandeur? Muab koj tus kheej ua ib feem lunar eclipse, hu ua Chandra grahan, graces lub ntuj rau hnub Saturday, Kaum Hli 28, thiab txuas ntxiv mus txog hnub Sunday, Lub Kaum Hli 29. Qhov xwm txheej txawv txawv no tshwm sim thaum lub ntiaj teb nyob nruab nrab ntawm lub hnub ci ntsa iab thiab lub hli enchanting, nrum nws. duab ntxoov ntxoo rau saum lub lunar nto, tsim ib qho kev txaus ntshai spectacle uas captivates ntuj gazers thoob ntiaj teb.

Daim duab no: Lub ntiaj teb ua ib qho kev nthuav dav, lub hnub tawg ci ntsa iab, thiab lub hli zoo li lub orb zoo nkauj. Raws li lub ntiaj teb plam mus rau hauv txoj kev lunar, nws tus duab ntxoov ntxoo delicately kov lub hli, maj mam npog nws cov ci ntsa iab, ua rau muaj kev ploj mus lossis kev hloov pauv ntawm cov xim.

Muaj ob hom lunar eclipses uas bewitch observers:

1. Tag Nrho Lunar Eclipse: Thaum lub sij hawm tag nrho lub hli eclipse, lub ntiaj teb embraces lub hli, engulfing nrog awe-inspiring tsaus ntuj nti. Qhov kev sib ntsib txawv txawv no feem ntau muab khoom plig rau lub hnub ci nrog cov xim liab lossis xim liab. Raws li lub hnub ci refracs los ntawm lub ntiaj teb huab cua, lub luv luv wavelengths tawg, thiab ntev liab hues graciously hla dhau, embracing lub hli nrog nws captivating tint. Qhov zoo nkauj mesmerizing no tau dhau los ua lub npe hu ua "lub hli ntshav."

2. Ib feem Lunar Eclipse: Nyob rau ib feem lunar eclipse, tsuas yog ib feem ntawm lub hli surrenders rau lub ntiaj teb tus duab ntxoov ntxoo. Nws yuav zoo ib yam li qhov raug tshem tawm ntawm lub ntiaj teb xilethi-aus los yog nthuav tawm ib qho kev ntxim nyiam tsaus nti, ntxiv qhov kev xav rau lub hli.

Raws li qhov tshwj xeeb, qhov txaus nyiam ib nrab hnub nyob ntawm 2023 yuav pib rau hnub Saturday, Lub Kaum Hli 28, thiab txuas ntxiv mus txog thaum ntxov hnub Sunday, Lub Kaum Hli 29. Hauv Is Nrias teb, cov dab noj hnub yuav tsum pib thaum kwv yees li 11:31 teev tsaus ntuj hnub Saturday thiab kawg rau 1 teev thiab 19 feeb, thaum 1:05 teev sawv ntxov txog 2:24 teev sawv ntxov hnub Sunday. Thaum lub sij hawm nws lub ncov nyob ib ncig ntawm 1:05 AM, Lub hli yuav pom qhov tob, qhov ntxoov ntxoo ntawm lub ntiaj teb tus duab ntxoov ntxoo, hu ua umbra, kos duab veiling ib feem ntawm nws qhov chaw ntxim nyiam.

Qhov zoo nkauj ntawm qhov kev tshwm sim saum ntuj ceeb tsheej no yuav zoo siab tsis yog Is Nrias teb nkaus xwb tab sis kuj muaj ntau thaj chaw thoob plaws sab hnub tuaj Hemisphere, suav nrog Africa, Europe, Asia, thiab qee qhov chaw ntawm Australia. Txawm hais tias cov neeg saib xyuas los ntawm Asmeskas tuaj yeem nco txog qhov kev ntxim nyiam no, qee qhov ntawm Brazil yuav tau txais lub sijhawm los ua pov thawj qhov kev zoo siab thaum lub hli zoo nkauj tawm ntawm lub qab ntug.

FAQ:

Q: Dab tsi yog lunar eclipse?

A: Lub hnub ci ntsa iab tshwm sim thaum lub ntiaj teb tig nws tus kheej ntawm lub hnub thiab lub hli, muab nws cov duab ntxoov ntxoo rau saum lub hli.

Q: Yuav ua li cas tag nrho lunar eclipse tshwm sim?

A: Thaum lub hli tag nrho cov dab noj hnub, lub ntiaj teb npog tag nrho lub hli, ua rau nws reddish los yog coppery tsos vim yog lim hnub ci dhau los ntawm lub ntiaj teb huab cua.

Q: Dab tsi yog ib nrab lunar eclipse?

A: Nyob rau hauv ib feem ntawm lunar eclipse, tsuas yog ib feem ntawm lub hli yog shrouded los ntawm lub ntiaj teb tus duab ntxoov ntxoo, uas ua rau ib tug fascinating tom zoo li los yog ib tug darkened seem.

Q: Thaum twg ib nrab hnub yuav tshwm sim hauv 2023?

A: Ib feem lunar dab noj hnub yuav tshwm sim rau hnub Saturday, Kaum Hli 28, thiab txuas ntxiv mus txog hnub Sunday, Kaum Hli 29.

Q: Puas yuav pom dab noj hnub hauv Is Nrias teb?

A: Yog lawm, hnub hli ntuj yuav pom nyob rau hauv tag nrho cov cheeb tsam ntawm Is Nrias teb, nrog rau cov cheeb tsam ntawm sab hnub tuaj Hemisphere xws li teb chaws Africa, Europe, Asia, thiab ib co cheeb tsam ntawm Australia.

Qhov chaw:

