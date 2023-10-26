Lub Npe Tshiab: Tshawb Nrhiav Qhov Tsis Paub Ntawm Lub Lunar Eclipse hauv 2023

Lunar eclipses yeej ib txwm nyiam cov neeg ntawm txhua lub hnub nyoog, ua rau muaj kev xav tsis thoob thiab txaus ntshai. Xyoo 2023, ib qho xwm txheej ntuj ceeb tsheej hu ua Chandra Grahan lossis Lunar Eclipse yuav tshwm sim, ua rau cov neeg nyiam hnub qub thoob ntiaj teb. Thaum lub hnub ci ntsa iab, lub ntiaj teb hla nruab nrab ntawm lub hnub thiab lub hli, muab nws cov duab ntxoov ntxoo rau ntawm lub hli. Qhov tshwm sim no tsuas yog tshwm sim thaum lub hli tag nrho, thaum Lub Hnub, Lub Ntiaj Teb, thiab Lub hli sib dhos hauv txoj kab ncaj nraim.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Lunar Eclipse, Hnub thiab sijhawm

Lub hli ib nrab hnub yuav pib rau hnub Saturday, Lub Kaum Hli 28, txuas ntxiv mus rau thaum ntxov hnub Sunday, Lub Kaum Hli 29. Raws li lub hli poob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb lub penumbra duab ntxoov ntxoo rau lub Kaum Hlis 28, nws yuav tom qab ntawd nkag mus rau thaj tsam tsaus ntuj hu ua umbra.

Lub sijhawm Chandra Grahan 2023: Puas yuav pom dab noj hnub hauv Is Nrias teb?

Yog lawm, qhov lunar eclipse yuav pom hauv Is Nrias teb thiab thoob plaws tebchaws Esxias. Raws li Asmeskas chaw haujlwm chaw haujlwm NASA, Is Nrias teb muaj lub sijhawm saib tseem ceeb rau qhov kev tshwm sim saum ntuj ceeb tsheej no.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Qhov twg ntxiv Lunar Eclipse yuav pom?

Dhau li ntawm Is Nrias teb, lub hli yuav pom thoob plaws sab hnub tuaj Hemisphere, suav nrog thaj chaw ntawm Africa, Europe, Asia, thiab Australia. Txawm li cas los xij, cov neeg soj ntsuam hauv Tebchaws Meskas yuav tsis muaj sijhawm los ua pov thawj qhov kev pom no. Qee thaj tsam ntawm Brazil hauv South America yuav ntsib dab noj hnub thaum lub hli nce.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan 2023 Sutak Kaal Sijhawm

Lub nkoj tab tom xa khoom mus rau qhov chaw nres nkoj Sutak, thiab kev cia siab yuav tuaj txog muaj Plaub Hlis 9, 04:06, thiab tuaj txog muaj Lub Ob Hlis 28, 02:22.

Chandra Grahan 2023, Lunar Eclipse: Sharad Purnima tithi, hnub thiab sijhawm

Lub nkoj tab tom xa khoom mus rau qhov chaw nres nkoj Purnima, thiab kev cia siab yuav tuaj txog muaj Lub Ob Hlis 04, 15:28, 01:52 sawv ntxov.

Lunar Eclipse yog dab tsi?

Lunar eclipses yog cov xwm txheej saum ntuj ceeb tsheej uas tuaj yeem pom los ntawm ntau qhov chaw hauv ntiaj teb. Lawv muaj ob theem tseem ceeb: penumbral eclipse thiab umbral dab noj hnub. Lub penumbral dab noj hnub yog thawj theem thaum lub hli nkag mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb tus duab ntxoov ntxoo penumbral, ua rau ib tug hloov maj mam dimming nyhuv. Lub umbral dab noj hnub yog lub sijhawm ua yeeb yam, thaum lub hli nkag mus rau lub ntiaj teb tus duab ntxoov ntxoo umbral. Raws li nws nkag mus tob rau hauv tus duab ntxoov ntxoo, Lub hli yuav tsaus thiab ua rau xim liab, txiv kab ntxwv, lossis xim av - ib qho tshwm sim feem ntau hu ua "lub hli ntshav." Qhov xim zoo nkauj no yog tshwm sim los ntawm lub hnub ci tawg los ntawm lub ntiaj teb huab cua, cia tsuas yog lub teeb ntev dua ntawm lub teeb kom ncav cuag thiab teeb lub hli.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Puas muaj kev nyab xeeb pom Chandra Grahan?

Tsis zoo li hnub ci dab noj hnub uas xav tau kev tiv thaiv qhov muag tshwj xeeb, lunar eclipses muaj kev nyab xeeb los soj ntsuam nrog qhov muag liab qab. Binoculars lossis telescopes tuaj yeem txhim kho qhov kev paub dhau los los ntawm kev pom ze dua. Nws yog tsim nyog sau cia tias qhov tsos thiab lub sij hawm ntawm ib tug lunar eclipse yuav txawv ntawm ib qho kev tshwm sim mus rau lwm qhov, nyob ntawm seb lub hli txoj hauj lwm nyob rau hauv nws orbit thiab lub ntiaj teb txoj kev taw qhia.