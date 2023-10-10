Lub Rediscovery ntawm Zealandia: Daim Ntawv Qhia Txog Ancient Sunken Continent

Geoscientists have recently unveiled a groundbreaking map of Zealandia, a lost continent that lies beneath the ocean’s surface. Zealandia, also known as Te Riu-a-Māui in the Māori language, was officially recognized as a continent in 2017. This submerged landmass broke away from Australia approximately 80 million years ago and spans an area of around 1,900,000 square miles, situated between New Zealand and the French islands of New Caledonia.

For the first time, scientists have unveiled detailed information about Zealandia’s rock composition, volcanic activity, and sedimentary features, despite only 5 percent of the continent being visible to researchers. The mapping was made possible through the study of rock samples collected from the seabed near New Caledonia. The findings were recently published in the journal Tectonics.

Researchers believe that Zealandia separated from the supercontinent Gondwana, an ancient landmass that included present-day South America, Africa, Arabia, Madagascar, India, Australia, and Antarctica. The process of Zealandia’s separation is believed to have been influenced by volcanic activity, with molten magma flowing out of cracks and fissures as the continent stretched and thinned.

The newly created map of Zealandia has significant implications. It has the potential to provide valuable insights into New Zealand’s natural resources, wildlife, and natural hazards. Prior to sinking beneath the ocean, Zealandia was home to a diverse range of extinct creatures. Archaeologists have unearthed well-preserved 3-million-year-old fossils, believed to belong to ancient bird species that may have played a role in the evolution of modern-day penguins.

Another fascinating creature that potentially roamed Zealandia was the Saint Bathans mammal. This late-surviving “archaic” mammal species has garnered significant interest among researchers and serves as a testament to the unique biodiversity that once thrived on Zealandia.

The mapping of Zealandia marks a significant milestone in our understanding of Earth’s geological history. By unraveling the secrets of this sunken continent, scientists hope to gain further insights into our planet’s past and the remarkable creatures that inhabited it.

