Nkag siab qhov Glowing Trails ntawm Meteor Showers

Thaum lub caij ntuj nag los nag, cov neeg soj ntsuam qee zaus raug kho rau qhov tsis tshua muaj tshwm sim hu ua cov tsheb ciav hlau tsis tu ncua, uas yog txoj kev ci ntsa iab uas nyob rau saum ntuj tom qab lub meteor hla. Cov kws tshawb fawb tseem tab tom sim txiav txim siab qhov tseeb ntawm cov tsheb ciav hlau tsis tu ncua, tab sis ob txoj kev xav tau tshwm sim.
Ib txoj kev xav qhia tias kev mus ncig ceev ceev ntawm meteoroids ua rau lawv strip electrons los ntawm huab cua molecules, ua rau ionization. Lub ci ntsa iab pom hauv cov tsheb ciav hlau tsis tu ncua yog ntseeg tau los ntawm kev tso tawm lub zog thaum cov ionized molecules ntes cov hluav taws xob tsis zoo los ntawm ib puag ncig. Lwm txoj kev xav muaj xws li chemiluminescence, qhov twg cov hlau vaporizing tawm sai sai meteoroids cuam tshuam nrog ozone thiab oxygen hauv qhov chaw, tsim kom muaj lub teeb ci.
Thaum lub ncov ntawm Orionid meteor da dej, uas tshwm sim nyob rau hmo ntuj ntawm lub kaum hli ntuj 21st mus rau 22nd, cov neeg soj ntsuam nyob rau hauv ntshiab, tsaus ntuj nti tau pom txog 10-20 meteors ib teev. Lub radiant point, uas yog lub hauv paus chiv keeb ntawm lub meteors, nyob rau hauv lub constellation Orion. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb tsis txhob tsom mus rau qhov taw tes saum ntuj nkaus xwb, vim Orionid meteors tuaj yeem tshwm sim los ntawm txhua qhov kev taw qhia.
Ntxiv rau Orionids, nws tseem tsim nyog ua qhov muag rau yav qab teb Taurids thiab Northern Taurids meteor rains, uas sib tshooj nrog Orionids. Ob leeg ntawm cov da dej no yog los ntawm lub hnub qub Taurus, sab hnub poob ntawm Orion. Thaum Northern Taurids ncav cuag lawv qhov siab tshaj plaws nyob rau nruab nrab Lub Kaum Ib Hlis, Southern Taurids nthuav tawm cov xwm txheej tshwj xeeb.
Kev tshawb fawb ntxiv yog xav tau kom nkag siab tag nrho cov txheej txheem tom qab cov tsheb ciav hlau tsis tu ncua thiab txhawm rau tshem tawm qhov tsis meej ntawm cov nag xob nag cua. Cov neeg soj ntsuam raug txhawb kom luam theej lub ntuj ntau npaum li sai tau thaum lub caij ntuj nag los ua kom lawv muaj feem cuam tshuam txog kev pom cov xwm txheej zoo li no.
Cov Ntsiab Lus:
- Meteoroid: ib lub pob zeb me me lossis cov khoom siv hlau uas orbits lub hnub
- Ionization: txheej txheem ntxiv lossis tshem cov electrons los ntawm atoms lossis molecules, ua rau tsim cov ions
- Chemiluminescence: lub emission ntawm lub teeb raws li ib tug tshwm sim ntawm ib tug tshuaj tiv thaiv, tsis muaj kev koom tes ntawm tshav kub.