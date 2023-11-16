New Insights into the Origins of Life in the Galaxy

A groundbreaking study has shed light on how comets and asteroids play a crucial role in spreading the essential building blocks of life across the galaxy. While it has long been theorized that Earth’s water originated from multiple impacts over millions of years, this research delves deeper into the mechanics of this phenomenon and its implications for the development of life on other planets.

Unlike previous studies focused solely on Earth, this study conducted by researchers from the University of Cambridge in the U.K. explores the interactions between comets, asteroids, and planets in general. Published in the esteemed Proceedings of the Royal Society, the paper presents mathematical modeling techniques to demonstrate how comets could potentially contribute to the origins of life.

The researchers emphasize that comets themselves are not the original source of life. However, they propose that in order for life-essential molecules to survive the impact, the comet must be traveling at a relatively slow pace. If the comet or asteroid is moving too quickly, the intense heat generated upon impact would cause these molecules to break apart. According to the study, the speed limit for impact survival is approximately 15 kilometers per second.

One fascinating concept presented in the research is the idea of “bouncing” comets. The scientists suggest that comets can only slow down sufficiently and preserve the necessary molecules if they “bounce” from one planet to another, gradually losing momentum until they eventually collide with a planet. However, this scenario is only possible in star systems that have multiple planets located in close proximity to each other.

Richard Anslow, the first author of the study from Cambridge University’s Institute of Astronomy, explains the significance of this research for astronomers seeking habitable “Earth 2.0” planets. The findings suggest that exoplanet-hunters should focus their attention on star systems with low mass planets orbiting closely to one another. By studying these systems, we may uncover further insights into the possibility of life beyond Earth.

As Anslow concludes, “It’s an exciting time, being able to combine advances in astronomy and chemistry to study some of the most fundamental questions of all.” With this research, we inch closer to understanding the origins of life in the universe and the potential for habitable worlds elsewhere in the galaxy.

