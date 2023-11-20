Tshiab Discovery: Lub hauv paus chiv keeb ntawm Libyan suab puam iav nthuav tawm

Scientists have finally unraveled the mystery behind the origin of Libyan desert glass, a unique and valuable mineral found in the Great Sand Sea Desert. A recent study, conducted in collaboration with researchers from Germany, Egypt, and Morocco, utilized advanced microscopy technology to shed light on this enigmatic substance.

For decades, experts have debated the origin of Libyan desert glass, proposing theories ranging from volcanic activity on the moon to lightning strikes on Earth. However, the recent study provides a groundbreaking revelation. The glass is now believed to have originated from a meteorite impact on our planet’s surface.

The research team employed state-of-the-art transmission electron microscopy (TEM) to examine samples of the glass. Through this technique, they were able to observe tiny mineral particles within the glass, specifically different types of zirconium oxide (ZrO₂). One such mineral, cubic zirconia, is commonly used as a diamond substitute in jewelry. Another rare mineral observed was ortho-II or OII, which requires extremely high pressure to form.

These findings indicate that the glass formed under conditions of high temperature and pressure, which can only be achieved through meteorite impacts or atomic bomb explosions in the Earth’s crust. Furthermore, the study suggests that the glass is approximately 29 million years old.

While the discovery of the glass’s origin marks a significant milestone, numerous questions still linger. The exact location and size of the impact crater, known as the parental crater, remain unknown. Existing meteorite craters in the vicinity are too distant and small to account for the vast quantities of Libyan desert glass concentrated in one area.

Researchers now plan to employ remote sensing studies and geophysical techniques to locate and investigate the mysterious parental crater. Their ultimate goal is to unravel the remaining enigmas surrounding this captivating substance found in the heart of the Great Sand Sea Desert.