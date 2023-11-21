Noog: Fascinating Creatures with Ancient Origins

Cov noog, zoo kawg li cov tsiaj ntshav sov nrog tis, tau ntxim nyiam tib neeg kev xav txij li thaum lawv thawj zaug tshwm sim thaum lub sij hawm ntawm dinosaurs. Cov feathered creatures xav tsis thoob nrog lawv lub peev xwm los tsim cov tub ntxhais hluas los ntawm cov qe lawv ua tib zoo tso rau hauv zes. Txawm hais tias feem ntau cov noog yog cov neeg txawj ntse, nws yog qhov xav tsis thoob uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov cov tsiaj qee zaus thoob plaws hauv keeb kwm uas txawv ntawm qhov kev cai no.
Lo lus "dinosaur" yog los ntawm cov lus Greek thaum ub uas txhais tau tias "lizard txaus ntshai," thiab cov tsiaj reptiles tau tshwm sim kwv yees li 243 lab xyoo dhau los. nqis los ntawm qe-nteg archosaurs, dinosaurs hloov zuj zus mus rau hauv ob kab sib txawv. Thawj, hu ua lizard-hipped, tau ua rau muaj kev ntshai saurischians, suav nrog lub cim ob-legged theropod, Tyrannosaurus rex, thiab lub lumbering plaub-footed Apatosaurus. Qhov thib ob kab, cov noog-hipped lossis ornithischian dinosaurs, diverged mus rau ntau yam fascinating creatures xws li stegosaurs thiab duckbilled dinosaurs.
Thaum lub sij hawm loj extinction tshwm sim nyob ib ncig ntawm 66 lab xyoo dhau los, ntau loj dinosaurs perished. Txawm li cas los xij, qee tus saurischians tau dim thiab nws thiaj li hloov mus rau ntau hom avian uas peb pom niaj hnub no. Interestingly, qhov evolutionary txoj kev loj hlob no kuj tau ua rau lub thiaj li hu ua "noog-hipped" pelvis pom nyob rau hauv niaj hnub noog.
Lub tswv yim ntawm kev ploj mus yog hais txog kev ploj mus tas li ntawm ib hom, tsev neeg, lossis ib pawg neeg loj dua. Cov txheej txheem ntuj no tau ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tsim cov biodiversity uas peb ntsib niaj hnub no.
Lub sijhawm Jurassic, uas kav ntev li ntawm 200 txog 145.5 lab xyoo dhau los, sawv cev rau tshooj tseem ceeb hauv ntiaj teb keeb kwm. Thaum lub sij hawm no, thaum dinosaurs vam meej raws li cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb hauv lub neej, cov noog nyuam qhuav pib nthuav lawv tis. Kawm txog cov pob txha pob txha uas tshuav tom qab los ntawm lub sijhawm no muaj kev nkag siab zoo rau lub hauv paus pib thaum ub thiab evolutionary keeb kwm ntawm cov creatures zoo kawg li.
Cov noog, nrog rau lawv ntau hom thiab kev coj cwj pwm, txuas ntxiv txhawb kev ntshai thiab xav paub. Cov tsiaj txhu tshwj xeeb no muab kev ceeb toom tsis tu ncua ntawm lub ntiaj teb thaum ub uas lawv tau tshwm sim los ntawm thiab lub vev xaib zoo nkauj ntawm lub neej uas tau ua rau peb lub ntiaj teb zoo li ntau lab xyoo.
Cov Lus Nug
Dab tsi yog qhov txawv ntawm saurischian thiab ornithischian dinosaurs?
Saurischian dinosaurs, tus cwj pwm los ntawm lawv lub duav zoo li lizard, suav nrog cov tsiaj xws li Tyrannosaurus rex thiab Apatosaurus. Ntawm qhov tod tes, ornithischian dinosaurs, hu ua noog-hipped dinosaurs, suav nrog ntau pawg xws li stegosaurs thiab duckbilled dinosaurs.
Vim li cas noog thiaj suav tias yog dinosaurs?
Cov noog evolved los ntawm ib tug kab ntawm theropod dinosaurs, cov saurischians. Ntau lab xyoo dhau los, cov dinosaurs tau hloov pauv mus rau qhov zoo kawg ntawm cov noog hom peb ua tim khawv niaj hnub no. Txawm hais tias lawv yuav tshwm sim txawv ntawm lawv cov poj koob yawm txwv dinosaur, cov noog qhia cov yam ntxwv tseem ceeb thiab cov caj ces uas txheeb xyuas lawv raws li ib feem ntawm cov tsev neeg dinosaur.
Lub sijhawm Jurassic tshwm sim thaum twg?
Lub sijhawm Jurassic tau tshwm sim kwv yees li 200 txog 145.5 lab xyoo dhau los. Nws yog ib lub sij hawm uas tau tswj hwm los ntawm dinosaurs thiab cim kev txhim kho tseem ceeb hauv lawv cov evolution.
Yuav ua li cas noog ciaj sia nyob rau hauv lub loj extinction tshwm sim?
Qhov xwm txheej loj zuj zus uas tshwm sim kwv yees li 66 lab xyoo dhau los tau rhuav tshem ntau cov dinosaurs loj. Txawm li cas los xij, qee qhov saurischian dinosaurs tswj kom muaj sia nyob thiab nws thiaj li hloov mus rau cov noog uas peb pom niaj hnub no. Lawv lub peev xwm los hloov pauv qhov chaw ib puag ncig thiab siv cov ecological niches tshiab tau tso cai rau lawv mus txuas ntxiv los ntawm qhov kev puas tsuaj loj no.