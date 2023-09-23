Cov qauv asteroid loj tshaj plaws uas tau sau tseg yog rov qab los rau lub ntiaj teb

Cov chunks ntawm asteroids uas tuaj yeem muab kev nkag siab zoo rau cov hnub qub ntawm peb lub hnub ci thiab lub hauv paus ntawm cov dej hauv ntiaj teb tau teem rau hauv av hauv Utah suab puam. Qhov no yog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm NASA lub hom phiaj OSIRIS-REx, uas yog lub hom phiaj los sau cov qauv ntawm pob zeb thiab hmoov av los ntawm lub ntiaj teb ze-Asteroid Bennu. Lub dav hlau tau ua tiav nws cov qauv hauv xyoo 2020 thiab yuav tso tawm ib lub tshuaj ntsiav uas muaj cov qauv rau hnub Sunday.
Cov qauv uas tau sau tseg yuav muab cov kws tshawb fawb pom txog qhov muaj pes tsawg leeg ntawm cov ntaub ntawv tam sim no thaum tsim peb lub hnub ci. Cov kws tshawb fawb ntseeg tias lub hnub qub zoo li Bennu tseem tsis tau hloov pauv txij li thaum ntxov ntawm peb cov zej zog cosmic. Cov pob zeb uas tau rov qab los yuav raug kawm los qhia txog kev tshawb nrhiav yav tom ntej thiab teeb pom kev zoo li cas asteroids tuaj yeem pab tsim lub ntiaj teb cov pob zeb, nrog rau kev xa dej rau peb lub ntiaj teb.
Lub thawv tuav cov qauv, hnyav kwv yees li 250 grams, yuav nqis los rau lub ntiaj teb ntawm qhov ceev ntawm li 27,000 mais ib teev. Nws yuav ntsib qhov kub ntawm ib ncig ntawm 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit thaum nws nkag mus hauv lub ntiaj teb huab cua. Lub capsule yog nruab nrog lub tshav kub tiv thaiv kom tiv thaiv tus qauv los ntawm kev kub hnyiab. Tom qab xa mus rau parachutes kom qeeb nws qhovntsej thiaj tsis mob, lub tshuaj ntsiav yuav tsum maj mam kov hauv Utah.
Tom qab touchdown, yuav tsum tau ceev faj kom paub tseeb tias tus qauv tseem tsis muaj paug. Thaum cov txheej txheem no tiav lawm, cov qauv yuav raug thauj mus rau NASA's Johnson Space Center hauv Houston, qhov chaw nws yuav nthuav tawm rau pej xeem thaum Lub Kaum Hli. Lub hom phiaj tuaj yeem muaj kev cuam tshuam rau kev tshawb nrhiav lub hnub qub yav tom ntej thiab muaj peev xwm siv cov asteroids los ua cov peev txheej.
Qhov chaw: Phys.org, Bloomberg