Astronomy Photographer of the Year Winners Showcase the Wonders of the Universe

Cov yeej ntawm txhua xyoo Astronomy Photographer ntawm lub xyoo kev sib tw, tuav los ntawm Royal Observatory Greenwich, tau tshaj tawm. Cov duab xaiv xyoo no muab cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm qhov loj thiab kev zoo nkauj ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb. Los ntawm vibrant nebulas mus rau stunning views ntawm lub cev xilethi-aus, cov duab no ntes cov awe-inspiring yam ntawm qhov chaw.
Ib qho ntawm cov duab zoo kawg nkaus uas yeej cov tub ntxhais hluas yog Running Chicken Nebula, tseem hu ua IC2944. Bursting nrog cov xim thiab speckled nrog hnub qub, daim duab no captivates viewers nrog nws vibrant zaub.
Lwm qhov tseem ceeb yog Rosette Nebula (NGC 2337), ib qho kev qhuas zoo heev uas tau coj los ntawm lub tsom iav raj hauv Changzhou City, Suav. Lub nebula no, kwv yees li 5,000 teeb-xyoos deb, spans ib impressive 130 light-xyoo txoj kab uas hla.
Lub hli kuj tseem siv lub teeb pom kev hauv ntau cov duab yeej. Ib daim duab uas tau qhuas heev tau ntes lub hli txoj kev hla mus rau lub ntuj hmo ntuj, qhia txog nws cov xim hloov los ntawm qhov sib sib zog nqus rusty liab mus rau ib lub luminous dawb-daj. Lwm daim duab nta Mars peeking tawm ntawm qab lub hli, tsim kom muaj qhov sib txawv ntawm lub ntiaj teb liab thiab lub ntiaj teb satellite.
Lub Pleiades, tseem hu ua Seven Sisters, ci ntsa iab nyob rau hauv daim duab sib tw. Qhov no tseem ceeb pawg ntawm ci, xiav hnub qub nyob rau hauv lub constellation Taurus tuaj yeem pom nrog lub qhov muag liab qab ntawm lub ntiaj teb.
Kev sib tw tsis yog tsom rau cov khoom saum ntuj ceeb tsheej xwb. Nws kuj suav nrog pawg xws li Skyscapes thiab Tib Neeg & Chaw. Ib daim duab yeej nyob rau hauv qeb Skyscapes ntes cov sprites loj mus txog ntawm cov daus-capped Himalayan roob. Sprites yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws hluav taws xob tawm uas tshwm sim siab saum huab cua thunderstorm.
Cov yeej nyob rau hauv Planets, Comets & Asteroids qeb showcase stunning views ntawm Venus thiab Jupiter. Cov duab yeej nyob rau hauv Peb Lub Hnub qeb nta lub hnub ci loj heev ntawm lub hnub saum npoo av, thaum cov duab sib tw ua rau pom lub hnub hloov mus rau qhov chaw sib tw, tsim kom muaj qhov sib txawv ntawm qhov kub heev.
Hauv Peb Lub hli qeb, cov duab yeej tau ntes lub hli tas los ntawm 2022, nrog nws lub hli corona tshwm sim los ntawm qhov sib txawv ntawm lub hli nyob hauv lub ntiaj teb huab cua. Cov duab sib tw ua yeeb yam qhia txog Plato Crater, ib qho tseem ceeb ntawm lub hli saum npoo.
Cov duab zoo nkauj no ua rau pom qhov zoo thiab qhov tsis zoo ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb. Lawv ua rau peb nco txog qhov loj heev uas nyob ib puag ncig peb thiab ua rau muaj kev txaus ntshai thiab xav tsis thoob ntawm qhov tsis meej ntawm qhov chaw.
Qhov chaw:
- Royal Observatory Greenwich