Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Galaxies nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov zoo li peb txoj kev Milky, Kev Tshawb Fawb Tshiab

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 26, 2023
Galaxies nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov zoo li peb txoj kev Milky, Kev Tshawb Fawb Tshiab

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided new insight into the appearance of galaxies in the early universe. Previous beliefs held that newly formed galaxies, which began merging after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago, lacked noticeable structures such as spiral arms, bars, or rings. However, according to the new study, these delicate features may have actually been present as early as 3.7 billion years after the Big Bang, challenging previous assumptions about galactic formation and evolution.

The research, conducted by astronomers from The University of Manchester in the U.K., analyzed data from JWST, which has an unprecedented infrared eye that allows for a closer examination of the early universe. This data revealed that early galaxies had well-defined structures similar to our own Milky Way, contrary to previous beliefs.

The discovery was based on an analysis of 3,956 galaxies, making it the largest sample studied thus far using JWST data. The team classified the galaxies based on shape and further categorized them as smooth or structured. Structured galaxies exhibited bursts of star formation and signs of mergers with other galaxies.

The study’s findings challenge previous understandings of galaxy evolution, which were largely based on data collected by the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). While previous HST data suggested that early galaxies had irregular shapes due to mergers, the higher resolution provided by the JWST allowed for a deeper insight into the well-defined structures of these galaxies.

The results indicate that relatively well-defined galactic structures formed more quickly than previously thought, following the Hubble Sequence, which classifies galaxies based on their visual properties. This suggests a need for new ideas to explain how galaxies evolved over the past 10 billion years.

The research, published in The Astrophysical Journal, adds to the growing body of knowledge about the early universe and challenges existing theories about galaxy formation and evolution.

Qhov chaw:
- James Webb Space Telescope sees early galaxies defying ‘cosmic rulebook’ of star formation (publication date: September 22, source: Space.com)
– The study published in The Astrophysical Journal on September 22.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Science

Chandrayaan-3: Kev Cia Siab ploj mus rau Vikram Lander thiab Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

JWST Cov Kev Pom Zoo Qhia Stellar Contamination cuam tshuam nrog kev ntsuas ntawm TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Lwm Tus Hu Xov Tooj: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Tuaj Txog Lub Ntiaj Teb

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Chandrayaan-3: Kev Cia Siab ploj mus rau Vikram Lander thiab Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

JWST Cov Kev Pom Zoo Qhia Stellar Contamination cuam tshuam nrog kev ntsuas ntawm TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Lwm Tus Hu Xov Tooj: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Tuaj Txog Lub Ntiaj Teb

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm Kev Tswj Xyuas Kev Pom Zoo nyiam thiab ncuav qab zib

Sep 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments