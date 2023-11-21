Newly Discovered Ancient 'Cosmic Vine' Muab cov ntsiab lus rau Kev Tsim Ntiaj Teb Thaum Ntxov

Kev pom zoo los ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb astronomers siv James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) tau nthuav tawm cov saw hlau tshwj xeeb ntawm galaxies los ntawm lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov. Dubbed lub "Cosmic Vine," lub colossal megastructure no tuaj yeem muab kev nkag siab tob rau hauv kev tsim cov qauv loj tshaj plaws hauv cosmos. Kev ncab dhau qhov kev ncua deb ntawm ntau dua 13 lab lub teeb-xyoos thiab ntsuas kwv yees li 650,000 lub teeb-xyoos dav, Cosmic Vine yog ib qho chaw zoo nkauj, deb tshaj qhov loj ntawm lwm pawg galaxy pom los ntawm tib lub sijhawm.
Nyob hauv Extended Groth Sawb, thaj chaw nyob nruab nrab ntawm Ursa Major thiab Boötes constellations, Cosmic Vine tau txheeb xyuas thaum lub sij hawm soj ntsuam ntawm JWST kev soj ntsuam tsom redshift, ib qho cuab yeej qhia txog qhov kev ncua deb ntawm lub teeb los ntawm kev nthuav dav thoob ntiaj teb. Lub teeb tawm los ntawm txhua lub galaxy hauv Cosmic Vine tau nthuav tawm qhov hloov pauv ntawm kwv yees li 3.44, qhia tias nws siv sijhawm li ntawm 11 billion thiab 12 billion xyoo rau lub teeb tawm mus txog lub lens ntawm JWST.
Interestingly, cov kws tshawb fawb pom tias Cosmic Vine lub colossal qauv, nrog kwv yees li ntawm 260 billion hnub ci pawg, tseem loj hlob. Txawm li cas los xij, ob ntawm nws cov galaxies loj tshaj plaws tau dhau los ua qhov kev hloov pauv loj. Cov galaxies no, thaum kuaj xyuas, pom cov yam ntxwv ntawm quiescence, qhia tias lub hnub qub tsim tau poob qis los yog tso tseg kiag li.
Qhov ua rau ntawm qhov kev kaw ntxov ntxov ntawm lub hnub qub tsim nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov tseem yog qhov tsis paub. Ib qho kev piav qhia uas tau pom zoo los ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb yog tias galactic mergers ua rau muaj kev kub ntxhov ntawm lub hnub qub tsim, depleting cov roj muaj ntau pua lab xyoo ua ntej JWST kev soj ntsuam.
Qhov kev tshawb pom ntawm Cosmic Vine, nrog rau nws cov yam ntxwv tseem ceeb, ntxiv rau kev loj hlob ntawm cov txheej txheem colossal uas tau txheeb xyuas thaum lub sijhawm JWST txoj haujlwm. Kev tshawb nrhiav ntawm Cosmic Vine tuav lub peev xwm los qhib kev nkag siab tob rau hauv kev tsim thiab xwm txheej ntawm lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov. Txawm hais tias muaj ntau cov lus nug raug tsa, kev tshawb fawb ntxiv thiab kev tshuaj xyuas yuav tsum tau ua kom nkag mus rau hauv cov lus zais zais hauv qhov qub galactic saw.
FAQ:
Q: Dab tsi yog Cosmic Vine?
A: Lub Cosmic Vine yog cov saw loj ntawm galaxies los ntawm lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov.
Q: Lub Cosmic Vine loj npaum li cas?
A: Lub Cosmic Vine stretches tshaj 13 lab lub teeb-xyoo ntev thiab yog hais txog 650,000 light-years wide.
Q: redshift yog dab tsi?
A: Redshift yog ib qho kev ntsuas ntawm yuav ua li cas lub teeb nce nyob rau hauv wavelength thaum nws mus los ntawm lub expanding ntug.
Q: Vim li cas lub hnub qub tsim tau nres hauv ob lub galaxies loj tshaj plaws ntawm Cosmic Vine?
A: Ib qho ua tau yog tias galactic mergers ua rau muaj kev kub ntxhov ntawm lub hnub qub tsim, depleting cov roj muaj ua ntej.
Qhov chaw:
- LiveScience.com