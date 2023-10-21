Thoob Ntiaj Teb Saib Lub Hli Hmo Ntuj: Kev Ua Koob Tsheej ntawm Lunar Science thiab Tshawb Fawb

International Observe lub hli Hmo ntuj yog ib qho kev tshwm sim txhua xyoo uas caw cov neeg los ntawm thoob plaws lub ntiaj teb no tuaj ua ke thiab hwm peb cov neeg nyob ze tshaj plaws hnub qub, lub hli. Qhov kev tshwm sim no, feem ntau muaj nyob rau lub Cuaj Hli lossis Lub Kaum Hli thaum lub hli thawj peb lub hlis twg, lub hom phiaj los txhawb kev paub txog NASA lub lunar science thiab tshawb nrhiav lub luag haujlwm thaum txhawb cov tib neeg kom kawm paub ntau ntxiv txog peb lub ntiaj teb satellite.
Ib txoj hauv kev yooj yim tshaj plaws los koom rau hauv International Observe lub hli Hmo ntuj yog los ntawm kev tawm mus sab nraud thiab saib lub hli ua ntej. Nrog lub hli tau ze li ntawm ib nrab-illuminated nyob rau hauv nws thawj peb lub hlis twg theem, muaj ntau yam uas pom nyob rau hauv lub lunar nto yuav pom, nrog rau lub fascinating lub rooj sib tham taw tes ntawm lunar hnub thiab lunar hmo ntuj hu ua lub terminator.
Ntxiv nrog rau kev soj ntsuam ntawm tus kheej, NASA tau sau cov npe ntawm cov xwm txheej tshwm sim thoob ntiaj teb los pab cov neeg nyiam lub hli txuas thiab koom nrog cov dej num ntsig txog lub hli. Los ntawm kev tshawb nrhiav raws qhov chaw, cov tib neeg tuaj yeem pom cov xwm txheej nyob ze lawv thiab koom nrog kev ua koob tsheej.
Lub hli yeej ib txwm nyiam tib neeg, ua lub cev nyob ze tshaj plaws rau lub ntiaj teb. Nws orbits peb ntiaj chaw nyob qhov nruab nrab ntawm 238,860 mais (382,500 kilometers) thiab muaj 1.2% ntawm lub ntiaj teb loj. Thaum nws tsuas yog ib feem plaub ntawm qhov loj ntawm lub ntiaj teb nyob rau hauv cov nqe lus ntawm txoj kab uas hla, nws qhov cuam tshuam rau peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm lub ntiaj teb yog qhov ntsuas tsis tau.
Yog tias koj txaus siab saib lub hli thaum Lub Ntiaj Teb Saib Xyuas Lub Hli Hmo Ntuj (lossis lwm hmo), xav txog kev siv telescopes lossis binoculars kom pom ze dua. Cov peev txheej xws li cov lus qhia ntawm lub koob yees duab zoo tshaj plaws thiab lub koob yees duab saib xyuas lub hli tuaj yeem pab koj xaiv cov cuab yeej zoo.
Rau cov neeg uas xav mus ntes qhov zoo nkauj ntawm lub hli los ntawm kev yees duab, cov lus qhia yuav ua li cas yees duab lub hli, nrog rau cov lus pom zoo rau lub koob yees duab thiab lo ntsiab muag haum rau astrophotography, yuav pab tau. Tsis txhob yig los qhia koj cov duab zoo nkauj lub hli nrog Space.com cov neeg nyeem los ntawm kev xa lawv mus rau [email tiv thaiv].
Thoob Ntiaj Teb Saib Lub Hli Hmo Ntuj yog lub sijhawm rau cov neeg ntawm txhua lub hnub nyoog thiab keeb kwm tuaj koom ua ke thiab txaus siab rau qhov kev xav ntawm lub hli. Txawm hais tias koj xaiv los koom sab nraum zoov, hauv tsev, lossis hauv online, qhov kev tshwm sim muaj lub sijhawm los ua kom peb nkag siab txog kev tshawb fawb lunar thaum tsim kev sib txuas ntawm tus kheej nrog rau lub ntiaj teb tus khub saum ntuj ceeb tsheej.
