Lub Hom Phiaj Tshiab: Chandrayaan-4 Lub Hom Phiaj Los Rov Qab Lunar Av Samples

Pune: Tsim kom muaj kev vam meej ntawm Chandrayaan-3, Indian Chaw Tshawb Fawb Lub Koom Haum (ISRO) tau teeb tsa nws lub hom phiaj ntawm lub hli tom ntej, Chandrayaan-4, nrog lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm kev khaws cov qauv av los ntawm lub hli. Daim ntawv tshaj tawm no tau ua los ntawm Nilesh Desai, Tus Thawj Coj ntawm Chaw Siv Chaw Siv Chaw (SAC / ISRO) thaum lub sijhawm 62nd hnub ua koob tsheej ntawm Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology hauv Pune.
Lub hom phiaj Chandrayaan-4 yuav suav nrog cov qauv lunar rov qab los, ua lub cim tseem ceeb hauv kev tshawb nrhiav chaw. Nrog rau lub hom phiaj ntawm kev nqa rov qab cov qauv ntawm lub hnub qub, ISRO lub hom phiaj ua kom tiav qhov kev ua yeeb yam no hauv tsib mus rau xya xyoo tom ntej. Txoj kev npaj muaj cov txheej txheem tsaws zoo ib yam li Chandrayaan-3, nrog lub hauv paus module docking nrog lub orbiting module ua ntej sib cais nyob ze lub ntiaj teb huab cua. Lub rov nkag module yuav tom qab ntawd nqa cov khoom muaj nqi ntawm lub hli av thiab pob zeb rov qab rau lub ntiaj teb.
Nilesh Desai tau qhia txog qhov yuav tsum tau muaj ob lub tsheb tso tawm kom ua tiav txoj haujlwm tiav. Cov modules yuav muab faib ua Transfer Module (TM), Lander Module (LM), Ascender Module (AM), thiab Re-entry Module (RM). TM thiab RM yuav muab tso rau hauv lub lunar orbit, thaum TM thiab LM yuav nqis los sau cov qauv. Cov thev naus laus zis siab tshaj thiab kev npaj ua tib zoo tab tom ua kom ntseeg tau tias qhov ua tau ntawm lub luag haujlwm no.
Ntxiv rau Chandrayaan-4, ISRO kuj tseem koom tes nrog lub koom haum Japanese chaw, JAXA, ntawm Lunar Polar Exploration (LuPEX) project. Qhov kev sib koom tes no qhia txog kev cog lus ntawm ob lub koom haum los txhawb kev nkag siab txog kev tshawb fawb thiab kev tshawb nrhiav thoob ntiaj teb.
Nrog Chandrayaan-4, Is Nrias teb lub hom phiaj los ua qhov dhia loj heev hauv kev tshawb fawb lub hli los ntawm kev nqa rov qab cov qauv tseem ceeb ntawm lub hli saum npoo. Lub hom phiaj no yuav tsis yog tsuas yog pab txhawb rau kev tshawb fawb txog kev ua tiav tab sis kuj tseem ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam tshiab hauv kev tshawb fawb thiab kev sib koom tes.
FAQ
1. Chandrayaan-4 yog dab tsi?
Chandrayaan-4 yog lub hom phiaj tom ntej lunar ntawm Indian Chaw Tshawb Fawb Lub Koom Haum (ISRO) nrog lub hom phiaj ntawm kev coj rov qab cov qauv av los ntawm lub hli saum npoo av.
2. Thaum twg yog Chandrayaan-4 xav kom tso tawm?
ISRO lub hom phiaj yuav tshaj tawm Chandrayaan-4 nyob rau hauv tsib mus rau xya xyoo tom ntej.
3. Chandrayaan-4 yuav khaws cov qauv hauv lunar av li cas?
Chandrayaan-4 yuav ua raws li kev tsaws zoo ib yam li Chandrayaan-3. Lub hauv paus module yuav dock nrog lub orbiting module ua ntej sib cais nyob ze lub ntiaj teb huab cua. Lub rov nkag module yuav rov qab mus rau lub ntiaj teb nqa cov qauv.
4. Dab tsi yog cov qauv koom nrog hauv lub hom phiaj Chandrayaan-4?
Cov modules suav nrog Transfer Module (TM), Lander Module (LM), Ascender Module (AM), thiab Re-entry Module (RM). TM thiab RM yuav muab tso rau hauv lub lunar orbit, thaum TM thiab LM yuav nqis los sau cov qauv.
5. Puas muaj kev sib koom tes ntawm ISRO thiab lwm lub koom haum hauv qhov chaw?
ISRO tab tom koom tes nrog lub koom haum Japanese chaw, JAXA, ntawm Lunar Polar Exploration (LuPEX) qhov project. Qhov kev sib koom tes no tsom mus rau kev nkag siab txog kev tshawb fawb thiab kev tshawb nrhiav thoob ntiaj teb.