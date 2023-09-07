Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Kev nthuav qhia lub luag haujlwm tsis txaus ntseeg ntawm Ntshav-Brain Barrier hauv Kev Tswj Tus Cwj Pwm Tus Cwj Pwm

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Kev nthuav qhia lub luag haujlwm tsis txaus ntseeg ntawm Ntshav-Brain Barrier hauv Kev Tswj Tus Cwj Pwm Tus Cwj Pwm

Researchers have discovered that the blood-brain barrier (BBB) in carpenter ants actively controls the behavior necessary for the functioning of entire ant colonies. The BBB produces an enzyme called Juvenile hormone esterase (Jhe), which degrades the hormone called Juvenile Hormone (JH3). The variation in the levels of this enzyme in the BBB determines whether an ant becomes a forager or a soldier.

The primary role of the BBB is to control the movement of various substances in and out of the brain to ensure normal brain function in many animals, including ants. However, the researchers found that the BBB in carpenter ants plays an active role in regulating behavior.

The researchers discovered that the ant BBB produces a specific version of the Jhe enzyme, which degrades JH3. This hormone is known to promote foraging behavior among social insect workers. The levels of the JH3-degrading enzyme in the BBB vary among different types of worker ants in the same colony, resulting in different levels of JH3 in the brain and different roles within the colony.

Interestingly, the researchers also have evidence that similar mechanisms may play a role in mouse behavior. They found that mouse BBB cells express hormone-degrading enzymes at higher levels than other endothelial cell types, including enzymes that degrade testosterone.

This research demonstrates how a single protein expressed in the right place at the right time can have significant effects on individual behaviors underlying complex societies, not just in ants but potentially in other organisms, including mammals.

Further studies are needed to understand the origin and prevalence of this mechanism and its role in controlling behavior outside of ants.

Qhov chaw:
– Cell Press

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov ceeb toom poob ntawm cov dej nyab ntiaj teb dhau 27 xyoo

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Astronomer's Hack tso cai rau lub hnub ci Orbiter los soj ntsuam qhov nyuaj

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Txoj Kev Loj Hlob Me Me Nuclear Roj Cells kom muaj zog rau lub hli puag

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

technology

Pab Koomtes ntawm Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals Boosts Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

YES Lub txhab nyiaj koom ua ke nrog UPI, nqa Central Bank Cov txiaj ntsig los ze rau qhov kev coj ua loj

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
technology

Adidas Launches Digital Artist Residency Program hauv Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Hu nkauj-rau-ntev rau Seniors ntawm Harrison Park Seniors Center

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments