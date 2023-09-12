Qhov Kev Ntsuas Zoo Tshaj Plaws ntawm scRNA-Seq Cov Ntaub Ntawv kom Rov Qab Los Ntawm Cov Cell Tsis Zoo thiab Gene Qhia

By

Hauv kev sib koom tes ntawm Caltech lub chaw soj nstuam ntawm Yuki Oka thiab lub chaw soj nstuam ntawm Allan-Hermann Pool ntawm University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, cov kws tshawb fawb tau tsim cov txheej txheem kev tshuaj xyuas zoo rau ib leeg-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) cov ntaub ntawv. Cov txheej txheem no txhawm rau rov qab cov hom cell uas ploj lawm thiab cov ntaub ntawv qhia cov noob uas feem ntau muab pov tseg thaum tshawb xyuas. Txoj kev tshawb no, luam tawm nyob rau hauv phau ntawv journal Nature Methods, hais txog qhov teeb meem ntawm scRNA-seq uas ploj lawm hom cell thiab gene qhia uas yuav tsum muaj.

Kev txheeb xyuas ntawm ntau hom cell yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev nkag siab ntau lub cev ua haujlwm thiab kawm txog kab mob. Piv txwv li, cov kws tshawb fawb tab tom nrhiav rau hom cell uas cuam tshuam nrog cov kab mob xws li Parkinson's. Kev txheeb xyuas meej ntawm cov xov tooj ntawm tes koom nrog hauv cov txheej txheem no yog qhov tseem ceeb.

Pab neeg tshawb fawb tau txhim kho qhov kev soj ntsuam ntawm cov ntaub ntawv scRNA-seq uas twb muaj lawm los ntawm kev ua kom zoo dua cov kauj ruam tseem ceeb hauv cov txheej txheem tshuaj xyuas. Qhov kev ua kom zoo no ua rau muaj kev txheeb xyuas ntau pua lossis ntau txhiab tus noob rau cov ntaub ntawv tus kheej. Los ntawm kev ua scRNA-seq tsom xam ntau rhiab heev thiab ua tiav, cov kws tshawb fawb tuaj yeem txhim kho lawv txoj kev nkag siab ntawm cov txheej txheem lom neeg nplua nuj thiab nyuaj tshwm sim hauv cov hlwb.

Gene qhia yog ib qho tseem ceeb ntawm kev ua haujlwm ntawm tes. Thaum cov hlwb sib koom tib yam kev piav qhia ntawm caj ces, tsuas yog ib pawg ntawm cov noob tau nthuav tawm hauv ib lub xovtooj ntawm txhua lub sijhawm. Qhov kev hloov pauv ntawm cov noob no ua rau muaj ntau hom cell. Los ntawm kev sib piv, xav txog lub tsev qiv ntawv uas cov phau ntawv raug txheeb rau hauv ntau ntu. Txhawm rau tsim lub dav hlau, koj tsuas yog tshawb xyuas cov phau ntawv ntawm aviation thiab mechanics. Ib yam li ntawd, cov hlwb muaj tag nrho "cov tsev qiv ntawv" ntawm cov noob, tab sis tsuas yog cov noob cuam tshuam rau lawv cov haujlwm tshwj xeeb tau qhib.

scRNA-seq yog cov txheej txheem muaj zog rau kev txheeb xyuas cov hom cell los ntawm kev sau npe cov ntaub ntawv caj ces qhia hauv hlwb. Txawm li cas los xij, qee qhov RNA sequencing cov ntaub ntawv, sawv cev rau cov noob caj noob ces, feem ntau tsis suav nrog cov kev kwv yees kwv yees. Txoj kev tshawb nrhiav pom tias qhov no yog vim muaj teeb meem nrog cov ntaub ntawv pov thawj, uas cov kws tshawb fawb siv los qhia cov ntaub ntawv sib txuas. Yog tias cov lus piav qhia ntawm cov ntawv sau tseg tsis zoo lossis muaj kev sib tshooj ntawm cov ntawv sau cov noob, qhov kev tshawb pom ntawm ntau txhiab tus noob tuaj yeem cuam tshuam.

Qhov no optimized tsom xam cov txheej txheem rau scRNA-seq cov ntaub ntawv muaj lub peev xwm los nthuav tawm hom cell uas ploj lawm thiab gene qhia cov ntaub ntawv uas yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau kev nkag siab txog cellular txheej txheem thiab kawm cov kab mob. Los ntawm kev txhim kho qhov rhiab heev thiab kev nkag siab ntawm scRNA-seq tsom xam, cov kws tshawb fawb tuaj yeem tau txais kev nkag siab zoo rau kev sib txawv thiab nyuaj ntawm cov xov tooj ntawm tes thiab lawv txoj haujlwm.

Cov noob uas ploj lawm thiab sib txuas nyeem cov ntawv sau npe hauv ib leeg-cell RNA-seq thwmsim. Credit: Nature Methods (2023). PIB: 10.1038/s41592-023-02003-w