Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Kev koom ua ke 2D cov ntaub ntawv rau On-Chip Photonics

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
The integration of nonlinear optical functions in integrated optics has generated significant excitement in the scientific community. This has opened up possibilities for the development of fully integrated, nonlinear optical devices with diverse applications in on-chip spectroscopy, quantum computations, data communications, bio-sensing, and more. In a recent study published in Light: Advanced Manufacturing, a team of scientists led by Professors Vincent Pelgrin and Zhipei Sun delved into the potential of hybrid photonic integration structures.

Silicon photonics, with its compatibility with CMOS processes and low cost, has garnered attention for integrating different active functions. However, there are challenges associated with the exploitation of nonlinear optical processes in silicon photonics, such as weak nonlinear responses and two photons absorption. Materials like silicon nitride (SiN) have shown promising results, but they still require large pump power for efficient nonlinear processes.

An alternative approach is to introduce highly nonlinear materials to on-chip platforms. Two-dimensional (2D) layered materials, such as graphene, transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), and BP, have been identified as highly promising due to their high third-order susceptibility. The concept of hybrid integration involves incorporating these 2D materials into existing integration platforms to enhance the overall nonlinear performance of waveguides.

However, the integration of 2D materials poses its own set of challenges, as these materials are still not fully understood. The impact of their addition to integrated structures needs careful consideration. The review by Pelgrin, Sun, and their team provides a comprehensive overview of recent progress in the field, offering theoretical background, modeling, design, and characterization steps for the hybrid integration of 2D materials. This review aims to serve as a guide for future research in integrated nonlinear photonics, overcoming obstacles and advancing the field.

In conclusion, the integration of highly nonlinear 2D materials holds great promise for on-chip photonics. By leveraging the unique properties of these materials, it is possible to enhance the performance of integrated optical devices and pave the way for various applications in the field of photonics.

Source: Vincent Pelgrin et al. “Hybrid integration of 2D materials for on-chip nonlinear photonics.” Light: Advanced Manufacturing (2023).

Citation: Integrating 2D materials for on-chip photonics (2023, September 28) retrieved 28 September 2023 from [source article].

