Kev nkag siab txog Biodiversity ntawm Annelids hauv Clarion-Clipperton Zone

Ib txoj kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no tau muab kev nkag siab tshiab rau hauv biodiversity ntawm annelids hauv Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), lub ntiaj teb loj tshaj plaws hauv dej hiav txwv tshawb nrhiav cheeb tsam. Annelids, uas suav nrog worms, yog ib pawg loj tshaj plaws ntawm macroinvertebrates pom nyob rau hauv cov av nkos npog lub hiav txwv pem teb ntawm CCZ.
Cov kws tshawb fawb los ntawm University of Gothenburg thiab Natural History Tsev khaws puav pheej London tau siv kev sib xyaw ua ke ntawm cov txheej txheem morphological thiab cov txheej txheem molecular niaj hnub los txheeb xyuas ntau dua 300 hom ntawm annelids hauv CCZ. Qhov no suav nrog 129 hom thoob plaws 22 tsev neeg annelid, ntau yam uas suav tias yog kev tshawb fawb tshiab.
Kev nkag siab txog biodiversity ntawm CCZ yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau kev qhia txog kev tiv thaiv ntawm cov ecosystems tshwj xeeb, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog vim kev lag luam hauv dej hiav txwv tob hauv cheeb tsam yuav tshwm sim. Taxonomy, kev faib cov kab mob, yog qhov tseem ceeb rau qhov kev nkag siab no. Hmoov tsis zoo, cov pob txha mos ntawm lub cev feem ntau raug puas tsuaj thaum sau, ua cov txheej txheem morphological txwv. Yog li ntawd, cov txheej txheem DNA tau siv ntau zuj zus los ntxiv rau kev txheeb xyuas morphological.
Cov kws tshawb fawb tau siv zog los tshaj tawm thiab qhia lawv cov ntaub ntawv annelid kom muaj txiaj ntsig rau cov zej zog kev tshawb fawb dav dav thiab cov neeg muaj feem cuam tshuam nrog kev txiav txim siab txog kev ua dej hiav txwv tob. Lawv daim ntawv teev npe ntawm CCZ annelids, txawm tias tseem yog ib feem, yog ib kauj ruam tseem ceeb ntawm kev tsim cov lus qhia rau thaj chaw cov tsiaj qus.
Raws li International Seabed Authority txiav txim siab txog kev siv mining rau CCZ, kev siv cov ntaub ntawv lom neeg rau kev tswj hwm ib puag ncig tau dhau los ua qhov tseem ceeb dua li yav dhau los. Txoj kev tshawb no txhawb kom kaw qhov sib txawv ntawm kev paub txog biodiversity ntawm CCZ thiab qhia txog qhov xav tau kev tshawb fawb ntxiv thiab kev tiv thaiv kev ntsuas hauv cov chaw nyob hauv hiav txwv tob.
Qhov chaw:
"Kev nkag siab txog biodiversity ntawm annelids nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb no qhov loj tshaj plaws nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb no tus loj tshaj plaws nyob rau hauv dej hiav txwv tshawb nrhiav cheeb tsam." Phys.org. Tau txais los ntawm [qhov chaw].
Helena Wiklund et al. "Cov ntawv txheeb xyuas ntawm cov ntawv pov thawj tshiab uas tau sau tseg los ntawm Clarion-Clipperton Zone, Central Pacific Dej Hiav Txwv, raws li morphology thiab genetic delimitation." Biodiversity Data Journal (2023). DOI: 10.3897/BDJ.11.e86921.