Inferring Wildfire Intensity Los ntawm Quartz Luminescence

In June 2020, the Mangum Fire burned over 70,000 acres of land near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. Six months after the fire, April Phinney, a M.Sc. candidate at Utah State University, began collecting soil samples in the burned areas in order to study quartz luminescence. Phinney’s research on quartz luminescence and its relationship to burn intensity will be presented by her advisor, Tammy Rittenour, at the Geological Society of America’s GSA Connects 2023 meeting.

Quartz is known for its ability to luminesce, or emit light, when exposed to ionizing radiation. In quartz crystals, there are often structural defects that create “positive traps” where ejected electrons can be held for millions of years. When exposed to light or heat, these trapped electrons are released, emitting photons and resetting the luminescence clock.

Dating applications utilize this luminescence signal to determine the last time quartz was exposed to light or heat. In this study, the researchers used the measurement of luminescence sensitivity to identify quartz grains that had been exposed to elevated heat from the wildfire. By comparing luminescence measurements from fire-affected soil samples with those from unaffected soil samples, Phinney was able to establish a correlation between burn severity and luminescence intensity.

The field testing conducted by Phinney showed that soil samples collected in wildfire-affected areas exhibited higher luminescence compared to samples collected outside the fire perimeter. There was also a noticeable difference in luminescence intensity among different burn intensity zones, with high burn intensity samples showing up to twice the luminescence of medium burn intensity samples. These findings demonstrate that quartz luminescence can serve as an indicator of wildfire burn intensity.

By studying quartz luminescence in surface soils, researchers can assess past fire intensity and gain insights into fire regimes over a long period of time. This information is crucial for understanding and predicting current and future fire regimes, which has important implications for hazard mapping and mitigation strategies in the southwestern United States.

Overall, Phinney’s research on inferring wildfire intensity through quartz luminescence provides a valuable tool for studying and monitoring wildfires and their potential impact on ecosystems.