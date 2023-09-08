Lub neej hauv nroog

Is Nrias teb lub hli Rover Tshawb Pom Qhov Ua Tau Moonquake

Sep 8, 2023
India’s lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, may have discovered evidence of a “moonquake” on the surface of the moon. The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), attached to the Vikram lander, detected seismic activity on August 26th, marking the first possible moonquake since the 1970s. This discovery, along with the movements of India’s Pragyan rover, could provide valuable insights into the moon’s geological composition.

The moonquake was detected shortly after the Vikram lander touched down on the moon’s south pole on August 23rd. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the event appears to be natural and is currently under investigation. The Apollo lunar missions in the 1960s and 1970s were the first to detect seismic activity on the moon, revealing its complex geological structure.

Recent advancements in analysis tools and computer models have allowed scientists to gain a better understanding of the moon’s interior. Studies have shown that the moon likely has an iron core surrounded by a dense, solid iron ball. Additionally, blobs of the moon’s molten mantle could separate from the rest, resulting in quakes as they rise to the surface.

The moon’s magnetic field differs significantly from Earth’s. While Earth has a strong magnetic field, the moon’s interior is mostly frozen and lacks a robust magnetic field. However, rocks retrieved during NASA’s Apollo missions suggest that the moon may have had a powerful geomagnetic field in the past.

Chandrayaan-3 aims to shed light on these mysteries by continuing its exploration of the moon’s surface. Both the lander and rover are currently in sleep mode but will resume operations when the moon enters daylight on September 22nd. With their solar-powered capabilities, these instruments are well-positioned to unravel the secrets of the moon’s internal structure and provide valuable insights into its history.

- Indian Chaw Tshawb Fawb Lub Koom Haum (ISRO)
- NASA

