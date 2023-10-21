Is Nrias teb Lub Hom Phiaj Chaw Ua Haujlwm Zoo Tshaj Plaws: Npaj rau yav tom ntej

Is Nrias teb tsis ntev los no tau ua tiav qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev tshawb nrhiav qhov chaw los ntawm kev ua tiav tsaws Chandrayaan-3 ntawm lub hli sab qab teb ncej, ua rau nws yog lub teb chaws thib plaub kom ua tiav qhov kev ua tau zoo. Tsim kom muaj kev vam meej no, Indian Chaw Tshawb Fawb Lub Koom Haum (ISRO) twb tau teeb tsa nws txoj haujlwm tshiab, suav nrog lub hnub ci lub hom phiaj Aditya-L1 thiab Gaganyaan human spaceflight lub hom phiaj.

Lub hom phiaj Aditya-L1 tau teem sijhawm mus txog nws qhov chaw, Lub Hnub, nyob rau nruab nrab Lub Ib Hlis xyoo tom ntej. Lub caij no, lub hom phiaj ntawm Gaganyaan yog ISRO thawj lub hom phiaj ntawm tib neeg lub dav hlau dav hlau, nrog lub hom phiaj ntawm kev xa cov neeg coob ntawm peb tus neeg caij nkoj mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb qis dua. Ib pob nyiaj ntawm Rs 10,000 crore tau muab faib rau qhov kev xav tau no.

Is Nrias teb tseem tab tom npaj tsim nws tus kheej qhov chaw nres tsheb, hu ua Bharatiya Antariksha Chaw Nres Nkoj, los ntawm 2035. Tsis tas li ntawd, ISRO lub hom phiaj xa tib neeg mus rau lub hli los ntawm 2040, kos npe rau ib qho ntawm Is Nrias teb cov phiaj xwm loj tshaj plaws rau hnub tim.

Raws li ib feem ntawm Gaganyaan qhov project, ISRO tsis ntev los no tau ua Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), thawj zaug hauv kev sim tsis muaj neeg siv. Qhov kev ntsuam xyuas no yog tsom rau kev ntsuas lub tsheb subsystems thiab Crew Escape System, nrog rau cov yam ntxwv thiab kev deceleration systems ntawm Crew Module ntawm qhov siab dua. ISRO npaj yuav ua peb qhov kev sim tsheb tsis muaj neeg coob ntxiv ua ntej ua haujlwm rau tib neeg lub dav hlau.

Tsis tas li ntawd, tom qab Is Nrias teb ua tiav Mars Orbiter Lub Hom Phiaj hauv 2014, ISRO tab tom npaj rov qab mus rau lub ntiaj teb liab nrog Mangalyaan-2. Txawm hais tias cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb ntawm lub luag haujlwm tseem tsis tau tshaj tawm, nws xav tias yuav nqa plaub lub payloads uas yuav ua ntau yam kev sim rau Mars.

Is Nrias teb qhov chaw ambitions ncua dhau Mars, raws li ISRO npaj yuav xa ib lub orbiter rau Venus yav tom ntej. Venus feem ntau hu ua lub ntiaj teb ntxaib vim qhov zoo sib xws ntawm qhov loj thiab loj, tab sis ob lub ntiaj teb muaj qhov sib txawv heev hauv huab cua thiab qhov chaw. Cov ntawv ceeb toom ua ntej qhia tias Venus Orbiter Lub Hom Phiaj, hu ua Shukrayaan-1, tuaj yeem nruab nrog tsib lub cuab yeej.

Is Nrias teb cov kev ua tiav tsis ntev los no thiab cov phiaj xwm yav tom ntej hauv kev tshawb nrhiav qhov chaw qhia tau tias nws tau cog lus los ua tus thawj coj hauv cheeb tsam. Nrog rau cov phiaj xwm loj ntawm lub qab ntug, Is Nrias teb tau npaj los ua qhov tseem ceeb rau peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm lub ntiaj teb.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

- Chandrayaan-3: Is Nrias teb lub luag haujlwm lunar uas tau tsaws rau lub hli.

- Aditya-L1: Is Nrias teb lub hnub ci lub hom phiaj tau teem sijhawm mus txog Lub Hnub thaum Lub Ib Hlis 2021.

- Gaganyaan: Is Nrias teb tus tib neeg lub dav hlau ya mus rau lub hom phiaj ntawm kev xa peb tus neeg mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb qis dua.

- Bharatiya Antariksha Chaw Nres Tsheb: Is Nrias teb qhov chaw nres tsheb npaj chaw.

- Mangalyaan-2: Is Nrias teb thib ob Mars Orbiter Lub Hom Phiaj.

– Shukrayaan-1: Is Nrias teb lub hom phiaj rau Venus.

Qhov chaw:

