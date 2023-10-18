Qhov cuam tshuam loj heev ntawm hluav taws kub ntawm Pantanal xyoo 2020

Pantanal, tau lees paub tias yog thaj av loj tshaj plaws nyob rau hauv dej hiav txwv dej hiav txwv thiab qhov chaw tseem ceeb ntawm biodiversity hotspot, tau ntsib hluav taws kub heev nyob rau xyoo 2020. Cov hluav taws puas tsuaj li ntawm 30% ntawm Brazilian feem ntawm biome, sib npaug rau thaj tsam ntawm 44,998 square kilometers. Qhov no tshaj li qhov kwv yees yav dhau los, uas nyob ntawm 14,307 km² txog 36,017 km².
Cov kws tshawb fawb ntawm National Space Research Institute (INPE) hauv Brazil tau siv satellite duab los ntawm European Space Agency's SENTINEL-2 satellite los ntsuas qhov tseeb ntawm thaj chaw hlawv. Txoj hauv kev no tau ua tiav qhov zoo kawg nkaus 96% qhov tseeb, deb tshaj lwm cov qauv satellite raws li Pantanal. Qhov kev tshawb pom ntawm txoj kev tshawb fawb no yuav pab txhim kho kev kwv yees ntawm cov pa roj carbon monoxide thiab aerosols cuam tshuam nrog biomass hlawv.
Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb los ntsuas qhov cuam tshuam ntawm hluav taws kub rau ecosystems thiab biodiversity nyob rau hauv cov huab cua-rhiab heev cheeb tsam xws li Pantanal, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog xav txog qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm drought tshwm sim los ntawm xyoo no El Niño. Sab qaum teb ntawm Pantanal thiab cov cheeb tsam uas nyob ib sab hauv Upper Paraguay Basin tej zaum yuav qhuav dua thiab raug hluav taws kub.
Txoj kev tshawb no qhia txog lub zog ntawm cov duab satellite uas muab los ntawm Multispectral Instrument (MSI) ntawm lub nkoj SENTINEL-2, suav nrog nws qhov kev daws teeb meem zoo tshaj plaws ntawm 20 meters, uas muaj cov ncauj lus kom ntxaws txog thaj chaw hlawv, thiab kev daws teeb meem ntawm lub cev ntawm 5 hnub.
Xyoo 2020 Pantanal hluav taws kub ntxhov yog feem ntau tshwm sim los ntawm huab cua qhuav heev, thiab nkag siab txog qhov cuam tshuam ntawm cov xwm txheej huab cua ntawm biome thiab nws cov biodiversity yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev tswj hluav taws thiab txo cov kev pab cuam. Cov ntaub ntawv no tuaj yeem pab cov koom haum ib puag ncig thiab cov neeg tua hluav taws hauv kev txiav txim siab qhov tseem ceeb thiab kev ua haujlwm los tawm tsam lossis tswj hluav taws.
Qhov tshwm sim ntawm qhov hluav taws kub hauv Pantanal yog qhov tseem ceeb. Cov cheeb tsam no feem ntau ntsib cov dej siab hauv lub caij los nag, tab sis lub caij ntuj qhuav qhuav nyob rau xyoo 2019 ua raws li cov xwm txheej hnyav zuj zus xyoo 2020 ua rau 34% txo qis hauv thaj chaw dej hauv av piv rau qhov nruab nrab. Cov cheeb tsam raug hlawv tag nrho yog 200% ntau dua qhov nruab nrab ntev, nrog 35% raug hlawv thawj zaug hauv keeb kwm kaw.
Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm ecological ntawm hluav taws kub hnyiab tau ua rau muaj kev puas tsuaj loj, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog rau cov pej xeem jaguar, hom feline loj tshaj plaws hauv Asmeskas. Qhov hluav taws kub tau rhuav tshem 45% ntawm kwv yees li cov pej xeem jaguar, cuam tshuam 79% ntawm lawv thaj chaw hauv tsev thiab 54% ntawm thaj chaw tiv thaiv. Nws tau kwv yees tias kwv yees li 16 lab tus tsiaj me thiab 944,000 tus tsiaj loj dua tuag hauv cov hluav taws kub.
Tus nqi kev lag luam ntawm kev kho cov cheeb tsam cuam tshuam yog kwv yees li ntawm USD 123 lab. Tsis tas li ntawd, muaj kev nce qib hauv tsev kho mob rau cov teeb meem ua pa hauv xeev Mato Grosso thiab Mato Grosso do Sul, ntxiv qhov cuam tshuam txog kev phom sij ntawm hluav taws rau tib neeg kev noj qab haus huv.
Txoj kev tshawb no qhia txog qhov xav tau ntawm kev siv dag zog txuas ntxiv los txhim kho cov ntaub ntawv raug thiab tsim cov kev kwv yees ntau dua, tso cai rau kev tswj hluav taws zoo dua thiab kev txuag ib puag ncig hauv Pantanal thiab lwm thaj chaw muaj kev phom sij.