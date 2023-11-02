Kev zoo nkauj ntawm Nroog Teeb los ntawm Chaw

By

Thaum nce siab saum lub ntiaj teb nyob rau ntawm Chaw Chaw Chaw Thoob Ntiaj Teb Thoob Ntiaj Teb (ISS), astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli xav tsis thoob ntawm lub nroog teeb pom kev zoo nyob rau sab qaum teb Tebchaws Meskas. Los ntawm nws qhov chaw taw qhia 262 mais saum Maine, nws tau ntes cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm cov nroog loj xws li Long Island, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; thiab Washington, DC

Daim duab captures ib tug mesmerizing pom: lub sprawling illuminated network ntawm tib neeg civilization pom los ntawm qhov chaw. Nws ua haujlwm ua ib qho kev ceeb toom ntawm qhov kev vam meej zoo kawg uas tau ua los ntawm tib neeg thiab kev zoo nkauj thiab kev sib raug zoo ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb.

Lub ISS, orbiting lub ntiaj teb txhua 90 feeb, muaj ib tug zoo kawg li 16 orbits ntawm lub ntiaj teb nyob rau hauv lub sij hawm 24-teev. Qhov no txhais tau hais tias cov astronauts ntawm lub nkoj ua tim khawv 16 hnub sawv thiab hnub poob thaum lub sijhawm no. Xws li kev ua tiav sai ntawm nruab hnub thiab hmo ntuj ua rau pom qhov zoo sib xws ntawm qhov tsaus ntuj ntawm qhov chaw thiab lub teeb ci ntsa iab tawm ntawm peb lub nroog.

Yog tias koj txaus siab rau qhov chaw thiab xav kom pom qhov pom ntawm ISS koj tus kheej, koj tuaj yeem mus xyuas lub vev xaib Spot the Station, qhov chaw koj yuav pom cov ntaub ntawv ntawm qhov chaw ISS tam sim no nyob thiab thaum twg nws yuav hla koj thaj chaw. Nws yog ib qho kev paub tsis txaus ntseeg los ua tim khawv txog qhov kev xav tsis thoob uas tus txiv neej no taug kev thoob plaws lub ntuj hmo ntuj, txuas tib neeg los ntawm ntau qhov chaw ntawm lub ntiaj teb nrog nws lub xub ntiag.

Cov duab ntes tau los ntawm Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli ua rau peb nco txog lub zog ntawm tib neeg kev ua tiav thiab peb txoj kev vam meej tau ua rau lub teeb ci thoob plaws ntiaj teb. Nws yog ib qho pov thawj rau peb txoj kev txawj ntse, kev vam meej, thiab peb lub peev xwm tsis muaj peev xwm tshawb nrhiav thiab thawb ciam teb.

Yog li lwm zaus koj pom koj tus kheej ntsia saum ntuj hmo ntuj, siv sijhawm ib pliag kom txaus siab rau kev zoo nkauj ntawm lub nroog teeb ci ntsa iab los ntawm qhov chaw, ua pov thawj rau tib neeg kev ci ntsa iab thiab kev xav ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb.

FAQ

1. Nyob deb npaum li cas ntawm lub ntiaj teb chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb thaum thaij duab?

Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli ntes cov duab los ntawm qhov siab ntawm 262 mais saum Maine.

2. Yuav ua li cas muaj ntau lub orbits lub chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb ua nyob rau hauv 24 teev?

Lub ISS ua tiav 16 lub voj voog ntawm lub ntiaj teb hauv 24 teev.

3. Kuv puas tuaj yeem pom qhov chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb los ntawm kuv thaj chaw?

Yog lawm, koj tuaj yeem taug qab ISS qhov chaw thiab nrhiav seb thaum twg nws yuav pom hauv koj cheeb tsam los ntawm kev mus saib lub vev xaib Spot the Station.

4. Daim duab qhia li cas?

Daim duab qhia txog tib neeg kev ua tiav, kev vam meej, thiab kev sib txuas ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb los ntawm kev sib txuas ntawm lub teeb hauv nroog pom los ntawm qhov chaw.