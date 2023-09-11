Tus qauv tshiab Genomic qhia qhov tseem ceeb ntawm tib neeg poj koob yawm txwv Population Bottleneck

By

Ib txoj kev tshawb nrhiav genomic tsis ntev los no tau qhia txog qhov tseem ceeb hauv lub cev ntawm tib neeg cov poj koob yawm txwv uas muaj nyob nruab nrab ntawm 800,000 thiab 900,000 xyoo dhau los. Qhov no ua raws li lub sijhawm uas ntseeg tau tias yog thaum kawg cov poj koob yawm txwv ntawm Denisovans, Neanderthals, thiab Homo sapiens niaj hnub nyob. Txawm li cas los xij, cov pov thawj archaeological ntxiv yog xav tau los ua pov thawj qhov kev tshawb pom no.

Txoj kev tshawb no, coj los ntawm Wangjie Hu thiab nws cov npoj yaig, ua haujlwm ua qauv sib koom ua ke los tshawb txog qhov sib txawv ntawm cov noob caj noob ces thiab kwv yees cov pejxeem yav dhau los. Lawv tau txheeb xyuas cov kab mob genomic los ntawm 3,154 tus neeg thoob plaws 10 African thiab 40 cov neeg tsis yog neeg African. Cov txiaj ntsig tau pom qhov txawv txav ntawm txhua tus neeg African, nrog rau 98.7% poob qis hauv cov poj koob yawm txwv thaum pib ntawm lub fwj.

Kev poob qis ntawm cov pej xeem loj nyob rau lub sijhawm no ua ke nrog kev hloov pauv huab cua, suav nrog kev txuas ntxiv glaciations, txo qis dej hiav txwv saum npoo av, thiab tej zaum yuav muaj kev kub ntxhov thoob plaws Africa thiab Eurasia. Cov xwm txheej ib puag ncig no tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam loj heev los ntawm peb cov poj koob yawm txwv tib neeg.

Thaum lub fwj dej tau raug txheeb xyuas ncaj qha rau hauv txhua tus neeg Asmeskas cov pej xeem, nws tsuas yog kuaj pom tsis muaj zog hauv cov neeg tsis yog neeg African. Qhov no qhia tau hais tias qhov cuam tshuam ntawm lub fwj dej yuav raug txwv lossis luv luv nyob sab nraud Africa.

Cov kev xav hauv lub raj mis ua ke nrog lub sijhawm uas ntseeg tau tias yog thaum cov poj koob yawm txwv kawg ntawm Denisovans, Neanderthals, thiab Homo sapiens niaj hnub nyob. Txawm li cas los xij, cov kws tshaj lij Nick Ashton thiab Chris Stringer ceeb toom txog qhov yuav tsum tau muaj cov pov thawj archaeological thiab fossil los txhawb txoj kev xav hauv lub cev.

Tus qauv genomic tshiab no muab kev nkag siab zoo rau hauv keeb kwm yav dhau los ntawm peb cov poj koob yawm txwv tib neeg thiab lawv txoj sia nyob los ntawm cov neeg mob hnyav. Kev tshawb fawb ntxiv thiab kev tshawb pom archaeological yuav yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev txheeb xyuas thiab nthuav dav ntawm cov kev tshawb pom no.

