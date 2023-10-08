Lub neej hauv nroog

Kev tshawb fawb tshiab qhia tias tib neeg nyob hauv Asmeskas ntau dua li qhov kev xav yav dhau los

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 8, 2023
Kev tshawb fawb tshiab qhia tias tib neeg nyob hauv Asmeskas ntau dua li qhov kev xav yav dhau los

A recent study has revealed that humans may have inhabited the Americas much earlier than previously believed. Fossilized human footprints discovered in New Mexico have been dated back to between 21,000 and 23,000 years ago, challenging the commonly held theory that humans arrived in North and South America about 15,000 years ago.

The footprints were found on the edge of an ancient lake bed in White Sands National Park in New Mexico in 2021. Scientists initially questioned the accuracy of the dating methods used when the footprints were first discovered. However, further analysis confirmed that the footprints were indeed 21,000 to 23,000 years old, making them the oldest human footprints found in the Americas.

In the first study, scientists used radiocarbon dating to determine the age of aquatic plant seeds stuck to the footprints. Although some scientists were skeptical of this dating method, the new study employed different materials for radiocarbon dating. Researchers examined ancient conifer pollen and quartz grains found at the site of the footprints. They analyzed about 75,000 grains of pure pollen and noted the damage in the crystal lattices of ancient quartz grains to estimate their age.

The results of the new study provided two lines of evidence that supported the initial date range of 21,000 to 23,000 years. This challenges the notion that humans arrived in the Americas shortly before the Bering land bridge was submerged by rising sea levels around 15,000 years ago.

Ancient footprints offer archaeologists valuable insight into past human activities, providing snapshots of how people and animals moved in specific locations. While other archaeological sites in the Americas have been dated to a similar time period, they haven’t been definitively linked to human presence. The discovery of these human footprints at White Sands National Park provides undeniable evidence of human occupation in the region.

Glossary:

fossilised:
preserved as a fossil, dating back at least 10,000 years
sceptical:
doubting or questioning something
ancient:
laus heev
radiocarbon dating:
a scientific method used to determine the age of objects by measuring the amount of carbon they contain
aquatic plant:
a plant that grows in water
quartz grains:
tiny pieces of quartz, a crystal mineral made of silicon and oxygen
crystal lattices:
the repeating 3D pattern of atoms or groups of atoms in a crystal

