Asteroid 12P / Pons-Brooks tuaj yeem pom ntawm qhov muag liab qab xyoo 2024

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, paub txog nws txoj haujlwm cryovolcanic, tau teem caij ze tshaj plaws rau lub ntiaj teb thaum lub Plaub Hlis 21, 2024. Nrog ib txoj kab uas hla ntawm kwv yees li 18.6 mais (30 km), nws muaj peev xwm pom ntawm qhov muag liab qab thaum lub sij hawm. qhov kev sib ntsib ze.
Cryovolcanism, tseem hu ua txias volcanism, yog ib qho txheej txheem geological uas cov ntaub ntawv dej khov, xws li dej, ammonia, lossis methane, tawg los ntawm sab hauv ntawm lub cev saum ntuj ceeb tsheej es tsis txhob molten pob zeb. Cov cryovolcanoes no feem ntau pom nyob rau hauv cov dej khov zoo li cov comets thiab qee lub hli nyob rau hauv lub hnub ci sab nrauv.
Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks tau pom thawj zaug los ntawm tus kws tshawb fawb hnub qub Jean Louis Pons hauv xyoo 1812, thiab tom qab ntawd nws tus kheej rov tshawb pom los ntawm William Robert Brooks hauv xyoo 1883. Nws ua raws lub voj voog ncig lub hnub, nrog lub sijhawm nruab nrab ntawm 70.5 xyoo.
Thaum lub sij hawm nws ze tshaj plaws rau lub ntiaj teb nyob rau hauv 2024, muaj peev xwm hais tias 12P / Pons-Brooks tuaj yeem pom ntawm qhov muag liab qab. Qhov no txhais tau hais tias, tsis muaj kev pab ntawm telescopes los yog binoculars, stargazers yuav pom tau lub comet nyob rau hauv lub hmo ntuj. Txawm li cas los xij, qee zaum qhov pom ntawm comets tuaj yeem ua rau tsis pom tseeb, vim nws nyob ntawm yam xws li lub hnub qub ci ntsa iab thiab qhov sib thooj rau lub ntiaj teb.
Comets yog tsim los ntawm kev sib xyaw ntawm cov khoom tsis haum, xws li dej khov, plua plav, carbon dioxide, thiab methane. Thaum lub comet tau los ze zog rau lub hnub, cua sov ua rau cov ntaub ntawv volatile mus vaporize thiab tsim ib tug glowing coma, los yog cua, nyob ib ncig ntawm lub nucleus. Qhov no glowing coma thiab lub comet tus Tsov tus tw yog dab tsi ua rau comets pom los ntawm lub ntiaj teb.
Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau cov neeg nyiam hnub qub kom nyob twj ywm tshiab ntawm cov ntaub ntawv tshiab thiab kev kwv yees txog kev pom ntawm lub hnub qub 12P / Pons-Brooks hauv 2024. Nrog rau huab cua zoo thiab lub ntuj tsaus ntuj, muaj lub sijhawm los ua tim khawv txog lub hnub qub cryovolcanic nrog liab qab. qhov muag.
