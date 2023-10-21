Orionid Meteor Shower kom pom lub ntuj

Lub Orionid meteor da dej, uas tau pib thaum Lub Kaum Hli 2 thiab yuav txuas ntxiv mus txog rau lub Kaum Ib Hlis 7, tau teem caij rau hnub Saturday. Txawm hais tias huab cua tsis zoo hauv tebchaws Askiv tuaj yeem cuam tshuam kev pom, skygazers hauv lwm qhov chaw hauv ntiaj teb tuaj yeem pom qhov kev pom hnub qub no. Cov da dej yog tsim los ntawm cov khib nyiab pov tseg los ntawm Halley lub comet, ib qho ntawm cov neeg paub zoo tshaj plaws hauv keeb kwm. Raws li lub comet orbits lub hnub, me me fragments tawg, tsim ib txoj kev ntawm hmoov av thiab dej khov. Thaum cov seem no nkag mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb huab cua ntawm qhov ceev ntawm 41 mais ib ob, lawv hlawv vim kev sib txhuam, tsim streaks ntawm lub teeb.

Qhov no meteor da dej tuav ib qho chaw tseem ceeb nyob rau hauv daim ntawv qhia hnub xilethi-aus txhua xyoo. Dr. Minjae Kim, tus kws kho mob hauv University of Warwick, piav qhia tias nws yog lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb rau cov neeg uas tsis muaj sijhawm los ua pov thawj Halley lub hnub qub. Thaum lub hnub qub tsuas yog hla lub ntiaj teb txhua 75-76 xyoo, Orionid meteor da dej tshwm sim txhua xyoo, muab qee qhov nyiaj them rau cov neeg uas tuaj yeem tsis pom lub hnub qub. Meteor da dej muaj npe tom qab lub hnub qub uas lawv zoo li los ntawm, thiab nyob rau hauv rooj plaub ntawm Orionids, lawv tshwm sim los ntawm kev coj ntawm Orion.

Txhawm rau saib Orionid meteor da dej, lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws yuav nyob nruab nrab ntawm ib tag hmo thiab hnub tuaj rau hnub Saturday, Lub Kaum Hli 21. Qhov xwm txheej no tuaj yeem pom los ntawm ob sab qaum teb thiab sab qab teb hemispheres, tab sis kev pom kev pom yuav zoo dua nyob rau hauv lub ntuj ntshiab. Nws raug nquahu kom nrhiav qhov chaw tsaus nti sab nraum zoov uas muaj teeb meem tsawg kawg nkaus. Cov meteors yuav pom thoob plaws lub ntuj, yog li xaiv qhov chaw qhib dav yuav tso cai rau kev soj ntsuam zoo dua ntawm cov duab xilethi-aus. Raws li lub sij hawm ntawm meteors hla saum ntuj yog unpredictable, nws yuav yog ib tug tos kev ua si. Nqa dej qab zib thiab khoom noj txom ncauj tuaj yeem txhim kho kev paub.

Yog tias koj tsis tuaj yeem pom lub hnub qub da dej rau hnub Saturday, tseem yuav muaj sijhawm pom nws ntawm nws qhov siab tshaj plaws mus txog thaum lub Kaum Hli 28.

Tau qhov twg los: BBC News