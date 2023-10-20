Lub Orionids: Ib Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws Meteor Shower

Orionids meteor da dej, ib qho ntawm cov paub zoo tshaj plaws thiab txhim khu kev qha meteor da dej, yog qhov pom pom. Yog tias koj tau xav paub txog cov hnub qub tua nyob rau saum ntuj hmo ntuj, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom paub tias lawv tsis yog hnub qub, tab sis meteoroids, uas yog pob zeb taug kev hauv qhov chaw. Cov meteoroids no tuaj yeem muaj qhov loj me los ntawm pebbles thiab xuab zeb mus rau cov khoom loj.
Raws li lub ntiaj teb txav los ntawm nws lub orbit ncig lub hnub, nws qee zaus khiav mus rau hauv cov meteoroids los ntawm lub caij nyoog. Qhov tseeb, kwv yees li 48 tonnes ntawm cov khoom los ntawm qhov chaw tsoo lub ntiaj teb txhua hnub. Thaum cov meteoroids nkag mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb huab cua, lawv dhau los ua meteors. Lub Orionids, nrog qhov nruab nrab ceev ntawm 61 km / s, hlawv ntawm qhov siab siab, tsim cov streaks ci ntsa iab saum ntuj uas pom tau ib lub sijhawm luv luv.
Meteor da dej zoo li Orionids tsis yog random ntsib nrog meteoroids. Lawv tshwm sim thaum lub ntiaj teb dhau los ntawm cov cheeb tsam denser ntawm qhov chaw khib nyiab pov tseg los ntawm comets thaum lawv mus ncig lub hnub. Comets yog ua los ntawm cov khoom xoob tuav ua ke los ntawm cov roj cua khov, thiab thaum lub ntiaj teb ntsib cov khib nyiab no, nws ua rau pom qhov zoo nkauj ntawm cov meteors streaking saum ntuj.
Cov Orionids, tshwj xeeb, muaj kev txaus siab vim lawv txuas nrog Halley lub comet. Halley's comet, uas ua tiav lub voj voog txhua 75 xyoo, tawm hauv qab ntawm txoj kev xoob xoob thaum nws cov dej khov tig mus rau roj thaum nws mus ze rau lub hnub. Thaum lub ntiaj teb dhau los ntawm cov khib nyiab no, peb ntsib Orionids meteor da dej.
Txhawm rau txaus siab rau cov nag meteor xws li Orionids, tsis tas yuav muaj cov cuab yeej tshwj xeeb. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb los xaiv lub sijhawm thiab qhov chaw. Meteor da dej yog lub npe hu ua constellations, qhia txog cov kev taw qhia uas cov meteors nkag mus rau peb cov huab cua. Rau cov Orionids, lub radiant nyob rau hauv lub constellation ntawm Orion, nyob rau sab laug sab laug ntawm nws lub xub pwg nyom. Lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws ntawm hmo ntuj los saib Orionids feem ntau yog qhov thib ob ib nrab.
Orionids pib thaum Lub Kaum Hli Ntuj thiab xaus rau thaum lub Kaum Ib Hlis, nrog rau qhov siab tshaj plaws tshwm sim rau 21-22 Lub Kaum Hli 2023. Thaum lub ncov siab, koj tuaj yeem cia siab tias yuav pom qhov nruab nrab ntawm 40-70 meteors ib teev. Lub teeb muaj kuab paug tuaj yeem cuam tshuam kev pom, yog li nrhiav qhov chaw deb ntawm lub teeb ci yog qhov tseem ceeb. Tsis tas li ntawd, tso cai rau koj ob lub qhov muag los kho qhov tsaus ntuj rau 20 mus rau 30 feeb yog qhov tseem ceeb rau pom txawm tias cov meteors faintest.
Meteor saib yog ib qho haujlwm zoo uas tso cai rau koj tawm mus sab nraud koj txoj haujlwm tsis khoom thiab txuas nrog lub ntiaj teb. Nws yuav tsum tau ua siab ntev, nrog rau kev nkag siab ntawm kev ua siab ntev thiab kev paub txog koj ib puag ncig. Yog li, tuav dej sov, nrhiav qhov chaw xis nyob, thiab txaus siab rau cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm Orionids meteor da dej.
Cov Ntsiab Lus:
- Meteoroid: Pob zeb taug kev hauv qhov chaw.
- Meteor: Ib lub meteoroid uas tau nkag mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb huab cua thiab kub hnyiab.
- Meteor Shower: Ib qho xwm txheej ntuj ceeb tsheej uas muaj ntau lub meteors tuaj yeem pom los ntawm tib lub hnub ci.
- Comet: Lub pob zeb qias neeg ua los ntawm cov khoom xoob tuav ua ke los ntawm cov roj cua khov.
- Radiant: Lub ntsiab lus nyob rau hauv lub ntuj uas cov meteors ntawm ib tug meteor da dej tshwm los.
Qhov chaw:
- "Lub Orionids: Nrhiav Hmo Ntuj Ntawm Lub Hnub Qub Lub Hlis", Forbes
- "Space Rocks 101: Meteoroids, Meteors thiab Meteorites yog dab tsi?", NASA