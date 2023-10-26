Tsab xov xwm tshiab: Ua Kev Zoo Nkauj Eerie ntawm Ib Ntu Lunar Eclipse

Npaj txhij los ua tim khawv txog lub ntuj ceeb tsheej zoo li tsis muaj lwm yam! Hmo ntuj ntawm Lub Kaum Hli 28th, ib qho tshwm sim zoo kawg nkaus yuav ua rau lub ntuj tsaus ntuj - ib feem lunar eclipse. Raws li tus neeg saib xyuas lub hli nce siab, skywatchers thoob plaws ntiaj teb yuav muaj sijhawm los ua pov thawj lub hli maj mam hla ntawm ntug ntawm lub ntiaj teb tus duab ntxoov ntxoo.
Full Hunter's Moon, lub hli thib ob tom qab sau lub hli, tuav ib qho chaw tshwj xeeb hauv cov lus dab neeg thiab daim ntawv qhia hnub. Lub npe los ntawm First Nations cov neeg thiab cuam tshuam los ntawm Colonial American thiab European kab lis kev cai, cov npe no ntxiv qhov kov ntawm mystique rau lub hli lunar.
Thaum lub caij ntuj no txaus ntshai tshaj plaws, lub hli yuav tshwm sim dimmer dua li ib txwm, zoo li dipped hauv duab ntxoov ntxoo. Thaum tsis pom los ntawm txhua cheeb tsam, cov neeg soj ntsuam hauv Atlantic Canada thiab Far North yuav pom lub hli ib feem ntawm daim npog, ntxiv rau nws txoj kev zoo nkauj eerie. Nco ntsoov khaws lub qhov muag tawm ntawm lub hnub ci ntsa iab raws li lub hli nyob ze nrog lub hnub thiab lub ntiaj teb, tsim kom pom cov duab zoo nkauj.
Txhawm rau ua kom zoo tshaj plaws ntawm qhov kev tshwm sim txawv tshaj plaw no, rub koj lub koob yees duab lossis ob lub koob yees duab thiab nrhiav qhov chaw nrog lub ntuj ntshiab. Saib lub hli hloov mus los ntawm ntau theem thaum muaj dab noj hnub yuav muab qhov kev pom tshwj xeeb rau peb cov zej zog xilethi-aus.
Tsis txhob plam lub sijhawm no los delve rau hauv qhov kev xav ntawm cosmos. Caw cov phooj ywg thiab tsev neeg los koom nrog koj thiab tsim kev nco nyob mus ib txhis nyob rau hauv lub hli enchanted. Qhia qhov kev zoo siab thiab tshaj tawm cov lus hais txog qhov tshwm sim saum ntuj ceeb tsheej no.
FAQ:
Q: Dab tsi yog ib nrab lunar eclipse?
A: Ib feem lunar eclipse tshwm sim thaum lub hli dhau los ntawm ib feem ntawm lub ntiaj teb tus duab ntxoov ntxoo, ua rau ib nrab tsaus ntuj ntawm lub hli.
Q: Thaum twg lub hli ib nrab hnub yuav tshwm sim?
A: Ib feem lunar dab noj hnub yuav tshwm sim nyob rau hmo 28 Lub Kaum Hli.
Q: Puas yuav pom ib nrab lunar eclipse los ntawm txhua cheeb tsam?
A: Tsis yog, ib feem lunar eclipse yuav pom feem ntau los ntawm thaj chaw xws li Atlantic Canada thiab Far North.
Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem soj ntsuam lub hli ib nrab tsis muaj cov cuab yeej tshwj xeeb?
A: Txawm hais tias qee qhov lunar dab noj hnub tuaj yeem pom ntawm qhov muag liab qab, siv lub koob yees duab lossis lub koob yees duab yuav txhim kho qhov kev pom.
Q: Puas muaj kev pheej hmoo cuam tshuam nrog kev soj ntsuam lub hli?
A: Tsis muaj kev paub txog kev pheej hmoo cuam tshuam nrog kev soj ntsuam lub hli eclipse. Tsis zoo li hnub ci dab noj hnub, nws muaj kev nyab xeeb zoo kawg nkaus los saib cov hnub ci ci ncaj qha.