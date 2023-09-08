Pom Comet Nishimura: Koj Phau Ntawv Qhia

By

Comet Nishimura, nrhiav tau los ntawm Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura thaum Lub Yim Hli 11th, yuav muab Earthlings nrog lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb los ua pov thawj nws txoj kev taug ua ntej nws ploj mus ntau dua 400 xyoo. Nyob rau lub lim tiam tom ntej, peb muaj txoj hauv kev zoo tshaj plaws los pom qhov tsis tshua muaj tshwm sim saum ntuj ceeb tsheej.

Tam sim no mob siab rau lub hnub, lub hnub qub yuav mus txog nws qhov chaw ze tshaj plaws rau lub ntiaj teb hnub Tuesday, ua raws nws qhov ze tshaj plaws rau lub hnub tsib hnub tom qab. Amateur astronomers twb pib pom lub comet, uas yog pom los ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Quanzhi Ye, tus kws sau hnub qub ntawm University of Maryland, hais txog tias thaum lub qhov muag liab qab tsis tshua muaj tsawg, lawv tseem tsis tshua muaj. Qhov kev tshawb pom ntawm lub hnub qub tsuas yog ib hlis dhau los ua rau nws zoo siab thiab tsis xav txog Christmas tam sim no rau cov hnub qub.

Yog li, koj tuaj yeem pom lub hnub qub zoo nkauj no li cas? Ua ntej thiab qhov tseem ceeb tshaj plaws, nrhiav qhov chaw nyob deb ntawm lub nroog ci ntsa iab kom pom qhov pom tseeb. Siv ob lub koob yees duab los yog lub koob yees duab los txhim kho koj qhov kev pom. Lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws los pom nws yog sai tom qab hnub poob thaum lub ntuj tseem tsaus. Saib rau sab hnub poob qab ntug, qhov twg lub hnub qub yuav tsum pom nyob rau 10 hnub tom ntej.

Comet Nishimura yog lub sijhawm tsis tshua muaj rau Earthlings los ua tim khawv txog qhov xwm txheej saum ntuj ceeb tsheej ntawm qhov loj no. Tsis txhob nco lub caij nyoog kom pom qhov pom ntawm qhov pom no ua ntej nws ploj mus rau ntau pua xyoo. Nqa koj lub koob yees duab, lub taub hau mus rau qhov chaw tsaus, thiab npaj kom xav tsis thoob los ntawm kev zoo nkauj ntawm ntug.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

- Comet: Ib yam khoom saum ntuj ceeb tsheej uas muaj lub hauv paus ntawm cov dej khov thiab cov hmoov av thiab, thaum nyob ze lub hnub, "tus Tsov tus tw" ntawm cov pa roj thiab hmoov av taw tawm ntawm lub hnub.

Qhov chaw:

- University of Maryland astronomer Quanzhi Ye